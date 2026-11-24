The meeting reviewed existing cooperation between the two countries in the educational and academic fields and discussed ways to strengthen and develop those ties, as well as several issues of mutual interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.