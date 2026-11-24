Qatar Charity Invites Public To Visit And Support“Unfinished Beginnings”
A collaboration between Msheireb Museums and Qatar Charity in strategic partnership with Dukhan Bank, the initiative features an installation by artist Bachir Mohamad. It invites visitors to look beyond headlines and statistics and consider the lives, hopes, and uncertain futures of children growing up amid war and blade-->
Visiting hours
The exhibition runs from November 22 through December 10. Admission is free. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 3 to 9 p.m. on Fridays.
Community activities
Qatar Charity highlighted the role of schools, families, educators, and artists in engaging the community. Through school visits, workshops, and panel discussions, children and young people can explore issues of peace and protection, share their hopes, and show solidarity with children affected by conflict.
How to contribute
The initiative aims to sell 20,000 artworks in the form of baby bottles, with all sales proceeds going to Qatar Charity in support of“Unfinished Beginnings.” Visitors can contribute at Qatar Charity's donation point at Bin Jelmood House or order a piece through Keeta.
In 2024, 150.2 million children under 5 were affected by stunting, while 520 million children lived in conflict zones. In 2025, the UN verified 38,558 grave violations against children in armed conflict.Qatar Charity Msheireb Museums Dukhan Bank displacement
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