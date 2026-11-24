MENAFN - Gulf Times) The International Media Office is proud to present an exclusive preview of "Beyond the Dunes” at the Doha Film Festival as part of the festival's "Made in Qatar” program.

Filmed across Qatar's stunning deserts, coastline, and surrounding seas, the wildlife documentary journeys through a single year, season by season, revealing the hidden lives of the country's indigenous animals and creatures, from the sand cats of the southern desert to the dugong herds of the Arabian Gulf.

Narrated by American actor Oscar Isaac (Dune: Part One; Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) and directed by Brian Armstrong of Red Rock Films, the production company behind the Emmy Award-winning series "Secrets of the Whales.

"Beyond the Dunes” was produced by Dean Alexander Productions, NJI Media in partnership with the International Media Office and in collaboration with Qatar Media Corporation.

The crew spent more than 100 hours patiently concealed in wildlife hides and over 200 hours at sea, capturing rare and mesmerizing animal behaviors.

The extraordinary encounters and natural phenomena never before documented on camera include: an ultrasound of a pregnant whale shark, revealing pups at different stages of development inside her; a herd of more than 300 dugongs gathered underwater, including a calf nursing from beneath its mother's flipper; thermal footage that explains the circles on the mudflats off Doha, where flamingos dance through the night; a sand cat facing down an Arabian fox over a venomous snake.

Digital Media Affairs Manager at the International Media Office of Qatar Noora Al-Thani said, "Qatar's deserts and seas are home to wildlife that few people have ever seen, from creatures that have adapted to harsh conditions, to vast gatherings of marine life found in few other places. Beyond the Dunes' reveals that Qatar's natural heritage is as rich as its culture. We are proud to share these stories with audiences around the world, and we hope they inspire a deeper appreciation for the wild places we are committed to protecting.”

In turn, Director of "Beyond the Dunes” Brian Armstrong said, "this film was a true adventure. We chased the seasons for a full year, filmed through the desert night with thermal cameras, and spent long days at sea with scientists, even scanning whale shark after whale shark with a purpose-built underwater ultrasound until we finally got the shot.”

"That patience gave us footage beyond anything we imagined, and I couldn't be more thrilled to share the first look in Doha, with the people who call Qatar home,” he added.

The one-hour documentary also highlights Qatar's ongoing conservation efforts to protect its remarkable wildlife, from long-term research on the whale sharks of Al Shaheen and measures to safeguard critically endangered hawksbill sea turtles, to a ban on fishing nets that threaten dugongs off the country's western coast.

Together, these initiatives reflect Qatar's broader commitment to preserving its desert, coastal and marine ecosystems for future generations.

Beyond the Dunes will host its world premiere in London in March 2027, ahead of its global release on Amazon Prime Video in early 2027.