MENAFN - 3BL) Safety is a core Chemours value. We are committed to protecting people, communities, and the environment by striving for zero incidents and injuries for employees, contractors, and all who work on our behalf.

In 2025, Chemours refreshed its Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC) safety aspiration to strengthen clarity, reinforce accountability, and more closely align with expectations. Our new aspiration,“We Strive for Zero,” provides one clear, enterprise-wide ambition that is rooted in continuous improvement. This refreshed approach does not lower expectations or change how we measure safety. We track core metrics across employees, contractors, processes, and distribution, and benchmark our performance against industry peers. Success is defined through sustained year-over-year improvement, strong risk management, continuous learning, and industry-leading performance.

Safety at Chemours is built on shared ownership. Everyone- leaders, employees, and contractors-plays a role in identifying hazards, managing risk, and looking out for one another. We focus on anticipating and controlling risk through disciplined operational practices, robust process safety programs, hazard identification and awareness training, and emergency preparedness capabilities designed to protect people, communities, and the environment. Chemours continuously evaluates opportunities to reduce risk through engineering controls, system improvements, and, where feasible, the elimination or substitution of hazardous substances.

Frontline leaders, supported by EHS teams and Centers of Excellence, help translate Chemours' safety commitment into day-to-day action. Together, these teams enable strong execution, clarity of expectations, and continuous improvement across the company.

Our comprehensive view of safety considers both physical and psychological risk. We encourage employees and contractors to report hazards, near misses, and incidents, and to stop work when conditions are unsafe without fear of retaliation. These behaviors strengthen our safety culture by building trust, encouraging reporting, and enabling learning to prevent future harm.

Learning is central to how we strive for zero. We examine incidents and near misses through operational learning to understand why they happen, then implement targeted improvements that make work safer and more reliable.

By refreshing our safety aspiration and reinforcing how we measure progress, we are sharpening our focus on what matters most: proactive hazard identification, effective risk management, and a culture where everyone is empowered to speak up and take action. Striving for zero is not a slogan or a finish line-it is a value we bring to our work every day.

Building a Culture of Safety

Chemours focuses on safety both within our workplaces and in the surrounding communities.

Across operations, leaders reinforce clear expectations for safe work, encourage early reporting of hazards and concerns, and promote open dialogue without fear of retaliation. Safety is deeply embedded in our culture and shapes how we think, make decisions, and act every day. Through ongoing site-level action planning, leadership engagement, and periodic assessments, we strengthen behaviors and systems that protect people, support learning, and reinforce our commitment to Strive for Zero.

Chemours partners with community officials and local organizations to share information about our environmental performance, safety best practices, and emergency response plans. And we invest in building trusting relationships with these communities, providing platforms for open dialogue and discussion on safety.

Learn more about Chemours' actions toward health and safety in the latest Sustainability Report.