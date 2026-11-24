MENAFN - 3BL) In this bonus episode, host Angélique Dickson, President of Inogen Alliance, is joined by Manea Sweeney, Principal Planner and Director at Tonkin + Taylor in New Zealand, to explore a difficult question: how long should we keep protecting infrastructure, and when should we adapt or relocate it?

Drawing on Te Ara Tupua, a coastal infrastructure project on Wellington Harbour, the conversation considers when protection buys useful time and when it risks delaying harder decisions.

The conversation explores practical ways to make decisions without perfect certainty, including scenario testing, adaptation triggers, ongoing monitoring and clear responsibilities for funding and governance. It also asks how investment frameworks can make future costs and inherited risks more visible, starting with a simple question: what service are we really trying to protect?

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00:00:02 – Welcome and introduction 00:00:21 – When should we protect, adapt or relocate infrastructure? 00:00:33 – Introducing Manea Sweeney 00:00:44 – When protection buys time and when it delays decisions 00:01:06 – Te Ara Tupua and keeping future options open 00:02:11 – Bringing indigenous knowledge into planning from the outset 00:02:32 – A Māori perspective on relationships, place and responsibility 00:04:38 – Making infrastructure decisions without certainty 00:05:13 – Indigenous knowledge and scientific information 00:06:08 – Scenario testing, decision triggers and flexibility 00:06:34 – Adaptive pathways, monitoring and governance 00:07:36 – Protecting services now while allowing future change 00:08:09 – Coastal housing, managed retreat and transport planning 00:09:19 – Cost, fairness and the burdens passed to future generations 00:10:01 – Giving future generations a voice 00:10:23 – Infrastructure lifetimes versus political and funding cycles 00:11:12 – Making intergenerational consequences visible 00:11:58 – Advice before committing to more protection spending 00:12:17 – Protecting the service that matters 00:12:58 – Closing reflections and series wrap-up

Manea Sweeney

“But we can make decisions around how we want an asset to perform well across several possible futures.”

“So that's making future costs visible, establishing long term monitoring obligations and being transparent to who inherits the risks.”