Protect, Adapt Or Relocate Infrastructure?
Drawing on Te Ara Tupua, a coastal infrastructure project on Wellington Harbour, the conversation considers when protection buys useful time and when it risks delaying harder decisions.
The conversation explores practical ways to make decisions without perfect certainty, including scenario testing, adaptation triggers, ongoing monitoring and clear responsibilities for funding and governance. It also asks how investment frameworks can make future costs and inherited risks more visible, starting with a simple question: what service are we really trying to protect?Listen Now
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00:00:02 – Welcome and introduction
00:00:21 – When should we protect, adapt or relocate infrastructure?
00:00:33 – Introducing Manea Sweeney
00:00:44 – When protection buys time and when it delays decisions
00:01:06 – Te Ara Tupua and keeping future options open
00:02:11 – Bringing indigenous knowledge into planning from the outset
00:02:32 – A Māori perspective on relationships, place and responsibility
00:04:38 – Making infrastructure decisions without certainty
00:05:13 – Indigenous knowledge and scientific information
00:06:08 – Scenario testing, decision triggers and flexibility
00:06:34 – Adaptive pathways, monitoring and governance
00:07:36 – Protecting services now while allowing future change
00:08:09 – Coastal housing, managed retreat and transport planning
00:09:19 – Cost, fairness and the burdens passed to future generations
00:10:01 – Giving future generations a voice
00:10:23 – Infrastructure lifetimes versus political and funding cycles
00:11:12 – Making intergenerational consequences visible
00:11:58 – Advice before committing to more protection spending
00:12:17 – Protecting the service that matters
00:12:58 – Closing reflections and series wrap-up
Manea Sweeney
“But we can make decisions around how we want an asset to perform well across several possible futures.”
“So that's making future costs visible, establishing long term monitoring obligations and being transparent to who inherits the risks.”
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