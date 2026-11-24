MENAFN - 3BL) By Martín Lemos, Dirt Capital Partners

Working in the field of“Regenerative Agriculture” means being aware of what stands between“regenerative agriculture” and“scaling.” There is a well-trodden list of roadblocks: transition years that make waiting for premiums difficult, markets that can't absorb what a farm can grow, technical knowledge that is scarce and expensive, and underneath all of it, finance. Money is the bottleneck. There is a financing gap. There is a missing middle. Regenerative agriculture is visible on the horizon, if only we could move these mountains.

Dirt Capital is not a cure-all solution to regenerative agriculture scaling or the financing gap in regenerative agriculture, and it is not a fix for the land access problem. Our funds are working models with a track record of backing farmers and ranchers who never needed much incentive to look after the land and their neighbors. That record runs to more than fifty farm projects on over 20,000 acres in sixteen states, with a fifth fund in the works.

The Dirt Capital model rests on two ideas. The first is that regenerative farming can succeed one farm at a time, and that the job of finance is not to create that success but to back it. The second is that treating regenerative agriculture as a vast and nearly intractable system hides the fixes that are actually easy.

Read Martin's full article on what the work has shown including: The financial tools that already exist. What Conservation finance is. And how risk is mitigated by due diligence, all here -

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