MENAFN - The Peninsula) Ali Fatahelrahman-Internship Student | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Local grassroots initiative Feed a Friend is expanding its presence across Qatar by engaging young people and promoting circular economy projects. Its environmental and educational programs focus on managing resources sustainably, supporting social equity, and empowering youth.

Founded by Alliyah Choudhury, the organization gives young residents a clear way to take part in local social and environmental causes. It offers a practical outlet for a generation increasingly interested in community issues and civic responsibility.

"There's a lack of opportunity for students to get involved in hands-on grassroots initiatives," said founder Alliyah Choudhury. "Feed a Friend is actively creating opportunities for young people to get involved. This next generation is more concerned about real issues that affect them. They're very much wired into politics, into local causes, and Feed a Friend is an outlet for them."

Youth involvement is central to Feed a Friend's work, with students making up 47 percent of its total volunteers. To support its growing range of projects, the organization relies on a team of around 10 active interns who handle project management while receiving professional guidance, skill development, and specialized training such as recent public speaking workshops.

"We love working with students because they come with fresh ideas," Choudhury explained. "We empower them, we give them responsibility, we develop them, and we give them training courses... It's important that our interns learn how to speak to people publicly because they are the representatives of our programs."

By helping interns, such as Mariam and incoming Books for Good coordinator Nidhi, become confident public representatives, Feed a Friend develops future leaders and extends its outreach across Qatar.

Student volunteers also find that leadership responsibilities enhance their personal development and time management skills.

"I did 60 hours of volunteer work... But with all these hours of volunteer work, I am doing well in my studies," shared Mohannad Ahmed, a volunteer who also serves as an Arabic Coordinator Intern. "Before they want me to volunteer, they want me to study well... It improved my personality, introduced me to new people, and built very strong communication skills."

Ahmed's role focuses specifically on helping Arabic-speaking volunteers and expanding the initiative's reach. "If there is an Arabic student, we want to expand our circle in Arabic so that we can reach friends in need in Arabic more... So that anyone who needs help will find someone who can speak Arabic and understand him."

As an official community partner for Qatar Sustainability Week, Feed a Friend incorporates environmental responsibility throughout its services. Its projects encourage sustainable consumption through practical community programs, including their Welcome Baby Box, which collects and redistributes pre-loved baby clothes to families across Qatar.

A key part of this year's sustainability work is expanding the Books for Good literacy campaign. Guided by the organization's official slogan,“By the community, for the community,” and in collaboration with United Development Company (UDC), Feed a Friend launched an interactive pre-loved book trail across Gewan Island featuring six themed reading nooks where the public could donate books.

According to the organization, collection drives with local schools, including King's College Doha, Doha English Speaking School (DESS), and the International School of London (ISL) Qatar, brought in more than 5,000 pre-loved books during the campaign's first four days, with King's College alone donating over 4,000 books.

Alongside the outdoor book trail on Gewan Island, Feed a Friend held its second Books for Good pre-loved book fair at its headquarters in Ain Khaled. The event reflects growing interest in responsible, circular consumption among Qatari citizens and expatriate residents across different income groups.

"I think there is a growing interest in pre-loved," Choudhury noted. "Qatar has vast resources and vast wealth. And it's not that people are looking for cheap ways to spend their money. I think people in Qatar are looking for ways to spend responsibly. And this is what the pre-loved book sale provides."

Proceeds from the sales also help fund programs like Little Learners, which provides home educational materials for children awaiting school enrolment. It also gives all residents a practical way to shop responsibly and keep usable items out of municipal landfills.

Student volunteers, educational institutions, and corporate partners work together around shared environmental and social goals. Through this partnership, the organization continues to build a sustainable model for grassroots development that can be repeated across Qatar.