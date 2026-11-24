MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar is leading discussions on key telecommunications and digital policy issues on behalf of the Arab Group at the 2026 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference, being held in Doha.

The conference, hosted by Qatar through the Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA), runs from November 9 to 27 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

Qatar is coordinating Arab positions on several priority issues, including consumer protection, online child safety, combating identity theft, monitoring electromagnetic fields and ensuring equal use of Arabic alongside the ITU's other official languages.

The discussions also address the responsible use of artificial intelligence-powered translation tools and proposals to improve the ITU's operations, transparency and accountability.

CRA's Director of Public Relations and Communication Hussein Abdullah Salat said Qatar's participation reflected its commitment to contributing to international telecommunications policymaking and strengthening regional and global cooperation.

He said the authority was proud to support the Arab Group's priorities and work with member states to build international consensus on key issues.

He added that the efforts aim to strengthen user protection, build trust in telecommunications and information technology services, and support a safer and more inclusive digital future worldwide.