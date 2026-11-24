MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Suva: All schools across Fiji will close to students from the end of this month as the government steps up precautionary measures in response to worsening drought conditions linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon.

The early closure brings forward the end of the third school term, originally scheduled for Dec. 4, as authorities seek to safeguard students amid a nationwide state of disaster.

Permanent Secretary for Education Navin Raj confirmed the decision in a circular issued on Monday, saying it followed recommendations from the Emergency Committee and was consistent with the government's National El Nino Preparedness and Response Plan.

The directive requires all schools to close to students from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, while teachers and other school staff will continue reporting for duty.

Raj said the precautionary measure was intended to minimize risks to students and protect their welfare during the ongoing national emergency.

The decision followed Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka's announcement on Nov. 18 declaring a national state of disaster across Fiji, after updated assessments showed that drought conditions had reached crisis thresholds.

The prolonged dry conditions have raised concerns over water security, agricultural production, food supplies and electricity generation, with authorities warning that the situation could deteriorate further in the coming months.