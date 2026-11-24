MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia's cabinet on Tuesday approved the state budget for 2027, with expenditures of 1.39 trillion Saudi riyals (about 371 billion U.S. dollars), estimated revenues of 1.2 trillion riyals, and a projected deficit of 190.56 billion riyals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The budget was approved at a cabinet meeting chaired by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh.

The crown prince directed ministers and officials to ensure the effective implementation of development and social programs and projects outlined in the budget.

He said the Saudi economy demonstrated resilience in 2026, supported by solid foundations, flexible fiscal policies and proactive long-term planning.

The crown prince added that investments had strengthened the country's infrastructure and logistics capabilities, enabling the kingdom to sustain development and address various crises and challenges.