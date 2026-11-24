MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: A Houthi attack on a tower in Riyadh's Financial Center left 11 people injured on Tuesday, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), citing the Official Spokesman for Civil Defense.

The Civil Defense added that the appropriate authorities immediately responded to the incident, enforcing all approved measures for handling such incidents and taking all necessary steps to safeguard lives and property.

Earlier today, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen confirmed the incident, describing it as a "cowardly terrorist attack" without providing further details.