MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Founder Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Camel Festival will run from December 19 to 29 at Al Shahaniya and Libseer tracks, featuring races for sheikhs' camels and those owned by tribalآ owners across all age categories.

The 11-day event will open with a traditional camel race at Al Shahaniya, followed by open-category races from December 19 to 23, covering Al Haqayeq, Al Laqaya, Al Jatha'a, Al Thanaya, Al Haq and Al Zamoul categories over distances of 4 to 8 km.

Public-category races for tribalآ owners' camels will take place at Al Shahaniya from December 24 to 29, while Libseer will host evening races from December 24 to 28.

The competitions at both venues will cover the different age categories, with distances ranging from 4 to 8 km.