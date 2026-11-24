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Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani has said Qatar is working with the United States and Iran to revive the negotiating process, warning that the Middle East cannot withstand another escalation between the two countries.

In a talk with Al Jazeera following a meeting with the US Secretary of State, the Prime Minister stressed the importance of avoiding renewed tensions, saying the regional situation could not endure another round of escalation between Washington and Tehran.

He said Qatar was engaging with both sides to help revive negotiations and advance the diplomatic process, underscoring Doha's continued efforts to promote dialogue and de-escalation.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of strategic dialogue between Qatar and the United States, describing it as fundamental to the bilateral relationship.

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He said Qatar was seeking to further strengthen cooperation with Washington, particularly in the defence sector, reflecting the importance of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

US State Department in a statement said that Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to launch the eighth US-Qatar Strategic Dialogue in Washington, D.C.

“The Secretary and the Prime Minister reaffirmed the strength of the US-Qatar partnership and discussed advancing cooperation on shared economic and security priorities. The Secretary expressed appreciation for Qatar's global mediation efforts and stressed the importance of continued close coordination to deter threats and promote stability and security across the Middle East,” the statement reads.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs told Al Araby TV following his meeting with the US Secretary of State in Washington that efforts are continuing to ensure diplomacy remains the only option between Tehran and Washington.

He expressed hope that the current wave of escalation in the region would come to an end and that diplomatic efforts would be revived to reach an agreement and bring the state of war to an end.

“We cannot say that we are closer to de-escalation. We always try to engage positively and continuously work to ensure that diplomacy remains the only path and the best option for both sides. We are witnessing a wave of escalation in the region, and we hope it will end and that the diplomatic track will be revived to reach an agreement and bring this state of war to an end,” he said.