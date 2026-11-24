MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) highlighted 10 unlawful driving behaviours under Article 64 of Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026, reminding motorists of the prescribed penalties and settlement amounts of up to QR3,000 for certain violations.

The Ministry urged motorists to avoid unsafe driving practices that endanger the lives of road users, noting that four of the highlighted violations are not eligible for settlement.

According to the Ministry, the following traffic violations are subject to the prescribed settlement amounts or legal penalties:

1. Driving recklessly, carelessly or in a manner that endangers lives or property (Article 64, Clause 1).

2. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs or other psychotropic substances (Article 64, Clause 2).

3. Fleeing or attempting to flee after an accident, or failing to stop when ordered by a member of the police force (Article 64, Clause 3).

4. Driving with a temporary learner's permit for light vehicles without an accompanying licensed driver aged at least 18 (Article 64, Clause 8).

5. QR3,000: Using or permitting the use of a motor vehicle for a purpose other than that stated on its registration certificate or vehicle licence (Article 64, Clause 5).

6. QR500: Suddenly moving off or swerving in a way that causes the tyres to spin and make disturbing noises, even without causing damage to the road (Article 64, Clause 9).

7. QR3,000: Installing equipment that increases engine or exhaust noise or vehicle speed without authorisation from the licensing authority (Article 64, Clause 10).

8. QR3,000: Using the vehicle's brakes or other equipment in a way that disturbs other road users, or banging on the vehicle body, load or anything else (Article 64, Clause 11).

9. QR3,000: Driving on tram tracks contrary to traffic signals (Article 64, Clause 12).

10. QR2,000: Throwing litter, spitting or discharging any material from a vehicle onto the road while driving or stopped (Article 64, Clause 13).

The Ministry called on motorists to comply with traffic regulations and avoid behaviours that compromise the safety of other road users.