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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways has launched its Amazing Friday promotion in Qatar, offering travellers savings of up to 25 percent on flights across its extensive global network.

Customers can book promotional fares from November 23 to 30, 2026 for travel between November 23, 2026 and October 30, 2027, subject to applicable terms and conditions and market-specific exclusions.

For added flexibility, Qatar Airways is also offering one complimentary date change for eligible bookings made during the Amazing Friday promotional period. Fare differences may apply.

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The promotion offers travellers the opportunity to embark on extraordinary journeys across Qatar Airways' global network of over 170 destinations spanning six continents.

Travellers from Qatar can enjoy savings of up to 25 percent on trips to some of the world's most sought-after destinations, including Bangkok, Beirut, Cairo, Dubai, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Manila, and Tunis.