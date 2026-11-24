MENAFN - The Peninsula) Kim Rendon | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MOI) has reminded motorists and vehicle operators that towing, lifting or transporting vehicles using specially designated vehicles requires a permit from the licensing authority or authorisation from the vehicle owner, in accordance with Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026.

In a notice published on its social media accounts, the ministry highlighted the regulations governing the towing, lifting and transportation of vehicles using motor-vehicle towing, transport or recovery equipment.

According to Article 91 of the law, such operations are not permitted without permission from the licensing authority or authorisation from the vehicle owner, as applicable, subject to the law regulating public cleanliness.

The ministry also stated that the settlement amount for violating this provision is QR1,000.

The announcement serves as a reminder to vehicle operators to comply with the applicable regulations and obtain the necessary authorisation before towing, lifting or transporting vehicles.