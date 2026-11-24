MENAFN - The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar continues its diplomatic efforts to restore freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and facilitate an agreement between the United States and Iran, while calling for greater pressure on Israel to fulfil its obligations under the Gaza peace plan.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' weekly media briefing on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Advisor to the Prime Minister and Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to mediation efforts, warning that further military escalation could undermine prospects for reaching an agreement.

Al Ansari confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz and the safety of maritime navigation are already part of the ongoing mediation efforts.

He stressed that restoring freedom of navigation through the strait and returning to the negotiating table are necessary to create conditions for a comprehensive agreement that would bring peace and stability to the region.

He added that the security concerns of all parties must be addressed through negotiations.

Regarding the ongoing mediation between Washington and Tehran, Al Ansari said Qatar continues to hold meetings, maintain contacts with both parties and facilitate the exchange of views.

He declined to disclose details of the negotiations or the outstanding points of disagreement, stressing Qatar's position that such discussions should remain within the negotiating room.

Al Ansari warned that any military escalation on the ground would negatively affect the mediation efforts undertaken by Qatar and its partners, reiterating calls for all parties to exercise restraint and support diplomatic solutions.

He also pointed to recent contacts between Qatari officials and their counterparts in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, saying they were part of efforts to coordinate a common Gulf position and support the ongoing mediation.

On Gaza, Al Ansari stressed that Qatar has worked in good faith since the beginning to reach an agreement that would bring peace to the Gaza Strip and Palestine as a whole and put an end to Israeli attacks against civilians.

He said the responsibility now lies with Israel to fulfil its commitments under the various phases of the peace plan, adding that Qatar has discussed the matter with the United States and other parties involved in its implementation.

Al Ansari stressed the need to work with regional and international partners to exert pressure on the Israeli government to honour its commitments under the agreement reached through extensive mediation efforts by Qatar, Egypt and Türkiye.

He expressed concern over the continued Israeli attacks and assassinations, as well as restrictions on the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

He said the Palestinian people continue to face hardships that no population should have to endure, even during war and military operations.

Addressing relations with Iran following Tehran's summoning of Qatar's chargé d'affaires over the joint Qatari-German statement, Al Ansari said the matter was being addressed through diplomatic channels and contacts with Iranian counterparts.

He described Iran as a major regional power with which Qatar shares longstanding historical, commercial and cultural ties, stressing that differences should be addressed through diplomatic means.

Al Ansari reaffirmed Qatar's determination to protect its sovereignty and independence, calling for the establishment of a collective regional security framework that addresses the security concerns of all parties.

He stressed that addressing the Palestinian issue remains central to restoring regional stability, pointing to the consequences of continued Israeli attacks and the cycle of violence that has unfolded since October 7, 2023.

He reiterated that Qatar would not accept any aggression against its territory, regardless of its form, while maintaining that diplomatic solutions remain the only way to end the region's ongoing crises.