MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the United Arab Emirates have discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in education and higher education sectors.

Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah Al Khater met with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the State of Qatar HE Saeed Al Qamzi in Doha on Tuesday.

The talks took stock of the existing cooperation between the two countries in the education sector and explored opportunities to further develop ties.

Both sides also exchanged views on recent educational developments and issues of mutual interest.