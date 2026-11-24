MENAFN - The Peninsula) Kim Rendon | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) has warned of the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning during the winter season, as cases reported at its emergency departments are rising due to the unsafe use of heating appliances.

In a post published on Tuesday on its social media accounts, HMC said that with the arrival of winter and the increased use of heating appliances, HMC is urging the public to learn about the sources of carbon monoxide poisoning, recognise its symptoms, and take preventive measures to avoid exposure to the potentially fatal gas.

It highlighted that using charcoal, firewood or operating fuel-powered generators in enclosed spaces can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas that cannot be detected by sight or smell but can pose a serious threat to life, it added.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, fatigue and confusion.

The Corporation advised the public to avoid using charcoal, firewood and fuel-powered generators in enclosed spaces to prevent exposure.

"Anyone who suspects carbon monoxide poisoning should immediately leave the affected area and move to fresh air before contacting emergency services by calling 999," it said.

HMC stressed the importance of taking precautions when using heating appliances during winter, warning that exposure to carbon monoxide can have life-threatening consequences.