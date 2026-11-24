MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has launched the Advanced Occupational and Environmental Medicine Training Program.

Held under the theme "Enhancing Occupational Health Competencies for Healthcare Workers in Qatar," the programme aims to strengthen the competencies of physicians and healthcare professionals in occupational medicine and environmental health, equipping them with the advanced knowledge and skills needed to effectively address health challenges associated with different work environments.

The programme is the first of its kind in the State of Qatar. It was developed in collaboration with specialists and academics in occupational medicine and environmental health, with support from the World Health Organization's Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

It is designed to build advanced national capacity to protect workers' health and promote safe and healthy work environments.

The programme targets physicians practising in primary healthcare and relevant medical specialties, with priority given to those who have completed foundational occupational health programmes.

It follows a progressive training approach, enabling participants to advance from foundational knowledge to more advanced levels in occupational medicine and environmental health.

As part of the first phase, MoPH organised a training workshop covering a range of specialised scientific and practical topics. These included occupational history-taking and the investigation of work-related cases; occupational dermatological diseases; occupational respiratory diseases and occupational asthma; occupational infectious diseases and cancers; exposure to noise and vibration; occupational hearing and vision assessments; occupational toxicology; monitoring exposure to chemical and biological agents; eye injuries; musculoskeletal disorders; and work fitness-related risk assessment (ergonomics).

Head of the Occupational Health Section at MoPH Dr. Mohamed Ali Al Hajjaj said the launch of the programme reflected the Section's ongoing efforts to build and develop national and professional capacity in occupational health.

He noted that training physicians in occupational health fundamentals began in 2022, with approximately 200 physicians from government, semi-government and private entities across Qatar having received training since then.

"This programme represents a transition to a more advanced stage in developing competencies in occupational medicine and environmental health. We have ensured that it goes beyond the delivery of theoretical knowledge to serve as a platform for applied learning, the exchange of expertise and professional discussion, enabling participants to address real-world challenges and benefit from the experience of instructors and their peers," Dr. Al Hajjaj added.

He emphasised that the programme's true value extends beyond the knowledge and skills participants acquire during the training sessions. Rather, it lies in their ability to translate this knowledge into practical measures in the workplace, thereby contributing to the protection of workers' health, enhancing their safety and improving work environments across the State of Qatar.

The programme includes practical workshops, simulation exercises and case studies designed to strengthen participants' practical skills and link scientific knowledge with professional practice in different work environments.

It represents an important step in strengthening MoPH's efforts to develop specialised national expertise in occupational and environmental health and promote preventive practices in workplaces, supporting efforts to protect the health of the workforce and provide healthier and safer working environments across the State of Qatar.