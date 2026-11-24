MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Laboratory tests conducted by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) have confirmed the presence of sibutramine, a potentially harmful substance, in a slimming product being promoted on social media under the name Hoodia Gordonii.

The product, commonly known as“Cactus Pills”, is not registered in Qatar, the Ministry said.

Following tests conducted by its Drug Quality Control Laboratory, MoPH classified the product as falsified and cautioned that it may pose a risk to public health.

The Ministry is working with relevant authorities to take regulatory and legal action against violators.

