MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Stockholm: The Government Communications Office (GCO) concluded its series of Runway to Web Summit Qatar 2027 events with a final stop in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, organised in cooperation with the Embassy of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden.

The series formed part of preparations to host the fourth edition of the summit in Doha from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2027, at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event aimed to build on the growing presence of Swedish startups at previous editions of the summit and to broaden engagement with Sweden's technology, innovation, and investment ecosystem, opening new prospects for cooperation between the business communities of the two countries, particularly in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, health and life sciences, and sustainable development.

Hosted by the Epicenter, Scandinavia's first digital innovation house, the event brought together more than 100 entrepreneurs, investors, and startup representatives, alongside representatives of entities and institutions in the technology and innovation sector.

The program featured two panel discussions. The first explored the experiences of Swedish companies in building global businesses outside traditional technology hubs and expanding into fast-growing markets, including Qatar, while the second focused on cross-border venture capital opportunities and prospects for joint investment between the two countries.

A keynote address also presented a Swedish company's experience of expanding into Qatar and, from there, into other GCC countries, before the event concluded with a networking session bringing together representatives of the two countries' innovation ecosystems.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Kingdom of Sweden,HE Nadia bint Ahmed Al Shaibi said: "Qatar and Sweden share common priorities in innovation and sustainable development. The visit of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to Sweden in 2024 marked a milestone in relations between the two countries. It was followed by high-level reciprocal visits, most notably the visit of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, this year. These visits reflect both countries' commitment to strengthening their partnership and opening new avenues for cooperation."

She added: "Web Summit is an important pillar of Qatar's vision. In just a few years, it has become a global meeting place for startups, investors, technology companies, and decision-makers. It is not only about bringing people together; it is about creating new connections, sharing ideas, and building lasting partnerships."

Speaking at the event, Soud Ahmed Al Boinin, Director of Studies and Strategic Planning at the GCO, said: "Qatar and Sweden are alike in being small countries in terms of area and population, yet both have great ambitions. Sweden has seen the launch of a large number of unicorns, making it one of the world's leading countries in the number of such companies relative to its population, and the first in Europe. This makes it an attractive market for Qatar to learn from its culture of entrepreneurship."

He added: "Qatar provides the capital needed to help companies expand their business in the region. The Qatar Investment Authority launched the USD 3 billion Fund of Funds program, which currently includes 13 venture capital (VC) firms and aims to attract the world's leading VC firms to Qatar."

Furthermore, he added: "We also organise the Investor Offsite on the sidelines of the summit, with the participation of leaders of sovereign wealth funds in the region, to hear entrepreneurs' ideas. The gathering targets growth-stage companies seeking to expand, giving them the opportunity to meet investors and discuss business opportunities with them directly."

Dr. Hamad Rashid Al Naimi, Chief Strategy Officer at Invest Qatar, said: "The main reasons we are interested in startups from the Nordic countries are their ability to find effective solutions to complex challenges, implement them with great efficiency, and think globally from day one. That is why we see the Nordic region as a promising model for pairing Qatari capital with Nordic innovation and creating real growth opportunities."

He continued: "We offer companies three key advantages: access to the business and innovation ecosystem, access to capital, and access to a potential first buyer in the market. Companies participating in the summit also benefit from a range of incentives, including free registration and exemption from licensing fees and corporate tax."

Craig Becker, Chief Events Officer at Web Summit, said: "When we began conversations with Qatar, it quickly became clear that there was a level of joined-up thinking across government and leadership that we had not seen anywhere else. In three years, the event has gone from an ambition of around 7,500 people to an expected 35,000 people from about 130 countries next year."

Al Reem Khalfan Al Kaabi, Web Summit Qatar Team Lead at the GCO, said: "Stockholm was a distinguished final stop in the series of Runway events, which covered five cities in the United States and Europe. The series enabled us to engage with technology and investment communities and introduce them to the opportunities Web Summit Qatar offers for networking and building partnerships."

She added: "The engagement we witnessed in Sweden, with its leading innovation ecosystem, reflected growing interest in the summit as a platform that provides access to the region's markets and the opportunity to explore cooperation there. We look forward to this interest translating into broader Swedish participation in the edition of the summit in Doha early next year."

The series of Runway to Web Summit Qatar 2027 events began in Washington, DC in October, before moving to Paris, Berlin, and Düsseldorf and concluding in Stockholm, with the participation of representatives of entities in the technology and innovation sector.

The series forms part of efforts to expand international participation in the summit, reinforce Qatar's position as a global hub for innovation, and support the development of a knowledge-based economy, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.