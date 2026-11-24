MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Boat Show has won Top MICE Event of the Year at the 4th edition of the Qatar Tourism Awards.

According to Old Doha Port's press release Tuesday, the recognition reflects Old Doha Port's growing role as a maritime and tourism destination for residents and international visitors, offering a range of experiences rooted in Qatar's maritime heritage, community events, and leisure activities.

The press release added that this was Old Doha Port's 3rd time taking part in the Qatar Tourism Awards, noting that on its debut in 2024, Old Doha Port won two awards: Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience and Leading Event Celebrating Local Culture.

Old Doha Port continues to develop an integrated waterfront experience that brings a mix of events and activities together, it said. These range from welcoming international cruise ships and their passengers to seasonal and community events, major exhibitions and maritime events, led by Qatar Boat Show.

Its facilities feature architecture inspired by Qatari heritage, giving visitors a chance to discover an authentic side of the country's maritime identity.

CEO of Old Doha Port Eng. Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla commented, "We are proud of this recognition from the Qatar Tourism Awards. This award reflects the efforts made to establish Old Doha Port as a leading maritime and tourism destination and affirms our commitment to continue delivering exceptional experiences that enrich every visit and support the tourism sector in Qatar."

Old Doha Port was shortlisted for Outstanding Cultural Tourism Experience, Iconic Local Attraction, Top MICE Event of the Year, Leading Event Celebrating Local Culture, Outstanding Multi-purpose MICE & Events Venue, and Outstanding Destination Campaign.

Its shortlisted entries included the Qatar Boat Show 2025, Fishing Exhibition 2025 and its latest Ramadan campaign, Experience Ramadan at the Port.

Chabrat Al Mina at Old Doha Port also won Exceptional Casual Dining Experience at the 4th edition of the awards.

The win reflects the range of experiences Old Doha Port hosts and strengthens its position as a maritime and tourism destination that brings together events, hospitality, and leisure.

The Qatar Tourism Awards recognize the people, businesses, and organizations improving the visitor experience across the country.

The range of participants in the 4th edition reflects how much Qatar's tourism sector has grown and the breadth of initiatives helping raise its profile as a destination in the region and internationally.