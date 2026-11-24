MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Education and Higher Education HE Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater met Tuesday with the Ambassador of the State of Palestine to the State of Qatar HE Fayez Majed Abu Al Rab to discuss avenues for bolstering cooperation in the spheres of education and higher education.

The discussions focused particularly on sharing expertise and best practices among schools and universities in the two countries.

Both sides also addressed a variety of educational matters of mutual interest.