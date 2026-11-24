(MENAFN- NewsVoir)

The 55-year-old farmer coughed up nearly a litre of blood in two episodes after severe necrotising pneumonia damaged a branch of the pulmonary artery in his left lung. Emergency coil embolisation sealed the damaged pulmonary artery to stop the bleeding, while bronchoscopy with suction cleared blood clots and secretions from the airways. Emergency interventions at Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, saved the life of a 55-year-old farmer who suffered two episodes of life-threatening massive haemoptysis (coughing up blood), with an estimated blood loss of nearly one litre. The bleeding was caused by severe necrotising pneumonia, which had damaged a branch of the pulmonary artery, resulting in active haemorrhage.

Kauvery Hospital Saves 55-Year-Old Farmer from Life-Threatening Lung Bleeding Caused by Severe Pneumonia



The medical team performed an emergency pulmonary artery coil embolisation, a minimally invasive procedure in which 7 to 8mm metallic coils were used to block the damaged blood vessel and stop the bleeding. This was followed by bronchoscopy with suction to remove blood clots and accumulated secretions obstructing the patient's airways. Following these interventions and 20 days of hospital care, the patient recovered completely, with no recurrence of bleeding or breathlessness. He has since returned to farming.



The patient was initially admitted to another private hospital in Tirunelveli with cough, cold and high-grade fever. He also had uncontrolled diabetes mellitus. A CT scan revealed fluid and inflammatory material filling the air spaces in the lower portions of both lungs. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and treated with intravenous antibiotics for a week, following which his condition improved and he was discharged.



However, he was readmitted to the same hospital with recurrent fever and developed two episodes of massive haemoptysis, losing nearly one litre of blood. He was subsequently shifted to Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli, for emergency treatment.



The multidisciplinary medical team comprised Dr. Amalan Ignatius P., Consultant Interventional Radiologist, performed the coil embolisation; Dr. Adithya Vivek, Consultant Pulmonary Medicine, performed the bronchoscopy and suction, with anaesthetic support from Dr. Yogesh Kumar Ramasamy R. ICU care was provided by consultants Dr. Kannan and Dr. Suresh Kumar.



"The patient was experiencing life-threatening bleeding from a damaged pulmonary artery, which required immediate intervention. Given the severity of his condition, conventional treatment alone would not have been sufficient to control the bleeding. We performed an emergency pulmonary artery coil embolisation, using specialised metallic coils to seal the affected blood vessel and stop the bleeding without the need for open surgery. Timely intervention was critical in stabilising the patient and preventing further complications,” said Dr. Amalan Ignatius P., Consultant Interventional Radiologist, Kauvery Hospital, Tirunelveli.



Dr. Adithya Vivek, Consultant Pulmonary Medicine, Kauvery Hospital – Tirunelveli, said,“Massive haemoptysis is a life-threatening emergency, as the airways can become obstructed by blood and clots, severely affecting breathing. While bleeding most commonly originates from the bronchial arteries, this patient had an unusual presentation, with the source traced to a branch of the pulmonary artery. Our priority was to control the bleeding and ensure that the airways remained clear so that the patient could breathe adequately. With the combined efforts of the interventional radiology, pulmonary medicine and critical care teams, we were able to stabilise him and gradually wean him off ventilator support. At the two-month follow-up, his chest X-ray showed complete resolution of the pneumonia, and he had experienced no recurrence of haemoptysis.”



Dr. Lakshmanan, Medical Director, Kauvery Hospital - Tirunelveli, said,“Managing such complex and life-threatening situations requires prompt diagnosis, timely intervention and close coordination among multiple medical specialties. We are happy that our teams could successfully manage this challenging condition and help the patient make a complete recovery. At Kauvery Hospital, we remain committed to providing timely, advanced and comprehensive care, particularly in critical situations where every intervention can make a difference.”