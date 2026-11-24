MENAFN - NewsVoir) Bisleri welcomes FSSAI's clarification issued to media on 23 November 2026.

Explanation sought for one single sample of a Batch manufactured 14 months ago at our Goa plant.

Bisleri produces more than 50,000 batches annually. FSSAI's sale prohibition applies only to one Batch GO 270, manufactured in Goa on 27 September 2025. There are no stocks of this batch in the market currently.

Samples cleared the Bromate Test

The FSSAI has categorically and conclusively clarified on 23rd November 2026 that bromates were found below permissible limit on re-testing of the above batch sample.

Observation on PAH in the report

There were 6 samples collected for testing, containing water from the same source and initially all 6 samples were cleared and passed. In the subsequent re-test 1 out of 6 samples had reported PAHs at 0.144 micrograms per litre in Batch GO 270. Another sample from the same Batch GO 270 cleared all parameters.

Bisleri highlighted the discrepancies and requested PAH retesting in February 2026. Bisleri will continue to cooperate with FSSAI and defend its position in any proceedings.

Since then, there has been no adverse incidents of PAHs found in any sample tested by FSSAI across Bisleri plants.

Bisleri's commitment to Quality Excellence

All 143 Bisleri plants remain fully operational with the highest quality standards and complying to FSSAI regulations. The above-mentioned Goa plant did not receive any direction to suspend operations, and samples from subsequent production met all applicable FSSAI standards.

We would like to reiterate our commitment to Food Safety and Highest Quality standards which have been the hallmark of our legacy as one of the most trusted brands in India.

Accuracy of Information and Consumer Trust

We believe that accurate and appropriately contextualised public communication is important both for consumer confidence and for maintaining trust in the regulatory process. We thank FSSAI for clarifying the matter yesterday.

Bisleri urges consumers to rely on verified information and disregard misinformation. We shall seek appropriate legal recourse against false and misleading propaganda.

About Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd.

With a legacy of over 50 years, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd has grown to become one of the largest premium beverage businesses in India. Being the makers of the country's largest-selling packaged drinking water, Bisleri follows a stringent process of 90 quality tests and a 10-stage purification. It remains true to its core value of providing consumers with pure, safe and healthy water.

Bisleri International has a strong presence with 143 operational plants and a robust distribution network of over 6,000 Distributors and 7,500 Distribution Trucks across India and UAE market. It offers a range of beverages that are produced for all occasions. Whether it is the promise of goodness, trust, and purity with Bisleri packaged drinking water, or a daily dose of health offered through Vedica Himalayan Spring Water. Besides, Bisleri International has ventured into fun-filled refreshments with a diverse range of carbonated drinks available in multiple flavours, such as Bisleri Limonata, Bisleri Pop and Bisleri Soda.

These Bisleri products are also available on the e-commerce platform - Bisleri@Doorstep. This D2C platform reassures customers that they will receive a safe and uninterrupted supply of their most trusted brand at their doorstep.

The core values of Bisleri International lie in yielding growth and embedding sustainability by being responsible in all aspects of the business. The organization has unveiled Sustainability 2.0 with Bisleri Greener Promise that focuses on creating greener future for all through implementing initiatives under the program of recycling, water conservation, and sustainability.

For more information on Bisleri International, our people, brands, and OSR initiatives, visit