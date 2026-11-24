MENAFN - U.S. Department of State)

The United States welcomes the joint offer by Chile and Belgium to host the Secretariat of the Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ) Agreement, also known as the High Seas Treaty. Both countries have a strong record on ocean stewardship and transparency, and their partnership combines complementary expertise and expands diplomatic leadership in a way that reflects the Agreement's broad membership. The Trump Administration commends Chilean President Kast and Foreign Minister Pérez Mackenna and Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prevot for their contributions to this initiative.

The BBNJ Agreement can only succeed with a Secretariat that is independent, accountable to BBNJ Parties, and committed to protecting the integrity and security of the data and technology it manages. If successful, this bid would allow the United States to engage more constructively in the BBNJ Agreement while we assess ratification. We encourage all Parties to support the Chile-Belgium bid at the first Conference of the Parties in January 2027.