Defense companies are putting serious money into drones, and a lot of that spending is going into acquisitions. AeroVironment closed its $4.1 billion all-stock purchase of BlueHalo in 2025, picking up counter-drone and space technology in a single deal. More recently, AEVEX completed its acquisition of BlackSea Technologies in a deal worth up to $650 million in cash, stock, and performance-based earnouts, adding unmanned surface and subsea vessels to its lineup of unmanned aircraft.

The U.S. military is pushing in the same direction. The Army-led Joint Interagency Task Force 401 was set up in August 2025 to rapidly develop, test, and field counter-drone technology to defend the homeland.

For investors, these deals are a useful way to see where the sector is heading, because each one shows which piece a company decided it needed most. Some companies are buying technology that detects and stops hostile drones, some are buying the aircraft themselves, and some are buying the engineering and factories needed to build at scale.

Let's look at four companies approaching this market from different angles.

Change Agents Corp. (NASDAQ:CHGA) is a technology company that develops agentic AI software through its subsidiary, Avalon Quantum AI. Its two main products are Beacon, an AI search optimization platform aimed at the roughly 5.6 million small businesses in the U.S., and Catch-Up, an autonomous content creation platform, both sold on a subscription model. Over the past several months, the company has been building a second line of business in defense, focused on AI-powered drone surveillance and counter-drone technology.

The most important development for Change Agents is a potential acquisition. In a recent filing, the company said its interim chief executive stepped down so Change Agents could prepare for a potential acquisition in the drone defense industry and that its board is conducting a global search for a successor from the defense and AI industries. That disclosure follows the launch of Autonomous Air Defense LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary formed to identify, evaluate, acquire, and develop autonomous air defense and counter-UAS technologies for defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure customers. Change Agents has said the subsidiary is reviewing drone interceptor and surveillance technologies for potential acquisition, investment, or partnership, with several opportunities under consideration.

Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Malcolm Frost, who served 31 years in the Army, joined the advisory boards of both Change Agents and the new subsidiary when it launched. The company has also been building relationships across the defense community, joining the Institute for Defense and Government Advancement (IDGA) and the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), and signing on to participate in IDGA's Counter UAS Summit.

Change Agents is targeting a growing market. MarketsandMarkets estimates the counter-UAS market will expand from $6.6 billion in 2025 to $20.3 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of about 25%.

Two important developments to watch are the potential drone defense acquisition and the appointment of a new chief executive from the defense and AI industries, both of which the company has said it is preparing for. With an AI software business already in place and a dedicated defense subsidiary evaluating deals, Change Agents is a key micro-cap to follow in the AI and defense sectors.

Ondas Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) builds autonomous drones, counter-drone systems, ground robots, and wireless communications technology for defense, security, and industrial customers. It has also become one of the most active buyers in the defense drone space, and its counter-drone deal is the closest match to the type of technology Change Agents has said it is evaluating.

Ondas completed its acquisition of Sentrycs, an Israel-based counter-drone company, in late 2025. Sentrycs' technology identifies, tracks, and takes control of unauthorized drones without jamming, spoofing, or disrupting nearby communications networks, and Ondas said at the time of the deal that it had operational deployments in 25 countries. Ondas pairs it with its Iron Drone Raider interceptor, giving customers a way to either take control of a hostile drone or physically bring it down.

Ondas has continued expanding its defense portfolio through additional acquisitions. It closed its purchase of Israeli mission-management software company Omnisys for about $198 million in Ondas stock, with up to $60 million more available in contingent earn-out payments. It then acquired DZYNE Technologies for total consideration of about $850.5 million, made up of $175.6 million in cash and $674.9 million in Ondas stock. DZYNE brought long-endurance surveillance aircraft, counter-drone systems, and the IonStrike interceptor, and now operates inside a new U.S. defense division called Ondas Sentinel.

The deals are showing up in the company's results. Ondas reported third-quarter 2026 revenue of $167.5 million, compared with $10.1 million a year earlier and $83.8 million in the second quarter. Backlog reached $835 million, and the company raised its full-year 2026 revenue target to at least $550 million. It also introduced a 2027 revenue target of at least $1.1 billion, excluding any additional acquisitions.

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) is a Canadian drone maker that has been developing drone technology for more than 25 years and has supplied aircraft to the U.S. Army, Air Force, and Navy. Its lineup has been built mostly around multi-rotor drones, including the Flex FPV, Apex, Commander 3XL, and Heavy Lift systems.

To add a long-range fixed-wing aircraft to that lineup, Draganfly turned to an acquisition. The company completed its purchase of Skip Dynamix's drone technology business in June 2026 for total consideration of up to $7.525 million. That included $2.525 million in cash at closing, $2.5 million in Draganfly shares tied to the founders staying with the company for at least a year, and up to another $2.5 million based on business milestones. The deal brought in the Orca, a long-range, hand-launchable fixed-wing drone designed to be low-cost and quick to mass-produce. The Orca is built for missions including long-range intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), electronic warfare support, logistics, and one-way missions, and its modular payload design lets it be adapted for different jobs. Skip Dynamix founders Jonathan Baron and Andrew Chapman stayed on with the combined business.

Draganfly has also been building its position in Canada's defense market. The company was selected as a qualified supplier in all five capability streams of the Government of Canada's new Defence Drone Initiative marketplace, then received a five-year contract to supply 100 low-cost tactical ISR drone systems to the Canadian Armed Forces. Under that agreement, the government can order up to 4,900 additional systems, an option with an aggregate value of about C$24.25 million if exercised in full.

On its most recent earnings call, CEO Cameron Chell said the Orca has been integrated into mission-based purchasing strategies alongside the company's multi-rotor line. Draganfly also said it responded to and took part in more than a dozen requests for proposals and down-selection processes during the third quarter as it focused on larger defense and government opportunities.

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYN) is a Salt Lake City-based company that develops AI software for autonomous machines. Its Palladyne Pilot software gives drones onboard autonomy, and the defense version of that software is branded SwarmOS. The company also sells Palladyne IQ for industrial robots.

Palladyne's move into defense shows how an AI software company can use acquisitions to add the hardware and production side of the business. The company bought GuideTech, a Kansas City-based firm that provides avionics, flight software, and systems engineering, along with two manufacturers, Warnke Precision Machining and MKR Fabricators, which handle precision machining, fabrication, and assembly for defense programs. The deals, which carried a total consideration of $22.6 million, including cash, shares, and contingent consideration, created Palladyne Defense, a new division that pairs the company's drone autonomy software with aircraft engineering and U.S.-based production. Palladyne said GuideTech's engineering work can cut design-to-prototype timelines from years to months.

The combined business has been adding revenue quickly. Palladyne reported record third-quarter 2026 revenue of $8.6 million, up 895% from a year earlier, and raised the low end of its full-year 2026 revenue guidance to $25 million while keeping the top end at $27 million.

During the quarter, Palladyne also partnered with NORDA Dynamics to integrate SwarmOS with NORDA's Underdog autonomy module, which allows aerial platforms to detect, track, and engage targets on land and at sea.

As defense spending increasingly shifts toward autonomous systems, the companies supplying the technology, aircraft, and manufacturing infrastructure behind those platforms are becoming important parts of the industry. Acquisitions are giving companies a way to accelerate that expansion, and the strategies being pursued by Change Agents, Ondas, Draganfly, and Palladyne offer a look at the different capabilities defense companies are trying to bring together.

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