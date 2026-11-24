Following Pfizer's $330 million upfront deal for RNA delivery technology, Silexion is enrolling a Phase 2/3 pancreatic cancer trial that pairs direct tumor injections with subcutaneous dosing designed to target mutant KRAS cells.

Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) agreed on November 18 to pay $330 million upfront for rights to three experimental programs from Starna Therapeutics. The agreement centers on RNA medicines designed to reprogram immune cells inside the body, supported by a technology that packages RNA in targeted fat-based particles. The programs focus on autoimmune diseases, with additional technology rights covering oncology.

Deals of that size underscore a central bottleneck in genetic medicine: getting RNA into the right cells outside the liver. A review in Nature Reviews Drug Discovery identifies delivery, particularly beyond the liver, as a major limitation for medicines made from short strands of genetic material. Choosing a useful genetic target is only part of developing a treatment. The medicine also has to reach the tissue where it is needed and work inside its cells.

Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN) is pursuing that challenge in pancreatic cancer. Its experimental drug, SIL204, uses short RNA strands to disrupt the instructions that cells use to make mutant KRAS, a protein that helps drive cancer growth. This process is called RNA interference. Silexion is targeting the cancer cells themselves. Now enrolling patients in Israel and Germany, the company's Phase 2/3 trial combines injections directly into the pancreatic tumor with injections under the skin, alongside standard chemotherapy.

Two Routes Address Different Parts of the Delivery Problem

The direct injection uses ultrasound guidance from inside the digestive tract to place SIL204 into the tumor. Silexion designed this route to bypass the dense supporting tissue surrounding pancreatic tumors. The injections under the skin are intended to provide exposure throughout the body and address microscopic cancer deposits beyond the primary tumor.

The trial enrolls newly diagnosed patients with KRAS-mutated, locally advanced pancreatic cancer, meaning disease that cannot be surgically removed but has no distant metastases. Pairing local and systemic dosing in the same chemotherapy regimen is designed to hit both the primary tumor and any microscopic spread that imaging cannot yet detect.

Silexion has already reported evidence for the systemic approach in animals. In September 2025, the company reported that SIL204 given under the skin reached the liver, lung and abdominal tissues in a mouse model of metastatic pancreatic cancer. Imaging showed reductions in tumor burden across multiple sites, indicating systemic reach and antitumor activity in that preclinical model.

Natural Blood Carriers Helped SIL204 Enter Cancer Cells

A separate experiment examined how SIL204 gets inside cells. In September 2026, Silexion reported that human cancer cells treated with SIL204 showed dose-dependent suppression of mutant KRAS when normal blood-serum fats were present. Removing those fats significantly reduced the gene-silencing effect.

The company attributed the uptake to lipoproteins, the particles that transport fats through the blood. Adding extra low-density lipoprotein, or LDL, did not improve silencing compared with complete serum alone. Whereas many RNA programs rely on engineered synthetic particles to carry genetic material into cells, Silexion's laboratory experiment showed the body's naturally occurring carriers were sufficient on their own, without synthetic delivery reagents.

Together, the animal distribution data and human-cell uptake findings provide the biological rationale for adding systemic dosing to the Phase 2/3 regimen, though clinical benefit in patients remains to be established in the ongoing combined-regimen trial.

The Delivery Strategy Is Now Being Tested in Patients

Silexion announced its first patient had received SIL204 in September. On November 23, it opened Ulm University Hospital and TUM University Hospital in Munich for enrollment, joining Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center. The program starts with approximately 18 patients in a safety group, followed by a planned randomized cohort of approximately 166 comparing SIL204 plus chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone.

With sites now open in both Israel and Germany, enrollment pace and early safety data from the initial cohort are the next near-term milestones to watch. As a micro-cap clinical-stage biotech, Silexion faces clinical-trial uncertainty and ongoing funding needs; however, against a backdrop where Pfizer just committed $330 million upfront for RNA delivery technology, Silexion's Phase 2/3 program puts its dual-route, natural-carrier strategy directly to the test alongside standard chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recent News Highlights from Silexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLXN)

Silexion Therapeutics Opens First Two Clinical Sites in Germany for Phase 2/3 Trial of SIL204 in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Silexion Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Silexion Therapeutics Announces 1-for-24 Reverse Share Split

Silexion Therapeutics Announces First Patient Successfully Dosed in Phase 2/3 Clinical Trial of SIL204 in Locally Advanced Pancreatic Cancer

Silexion Therapeutics Reports Positive Preclinical Findings for SIL204, Demonstrating Key Mechanism for Endogenous Systemic Uptake in KRAS-Driven Cancers

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