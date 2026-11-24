Nanox will exhibit at booth #1759 during the Chicago meeting, scheduled for November 29–December 2. CEO Erez Meltzer and U.S. Chief Medical Officer Lawrence Tanenbaum will present on November 30. Cedars-Sinai cardiologist and Nanox consultant Ofir Koren will discuss an aortic valve calcification AI solution under development on December 1.

Nanox Imaging Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNOX) (“Nanox”) has announced its exhibition and presentation plans for the Radiological Society of North America's 2026 Annual Meeting in Chicago. According to the company's November 18 announcement, Nanox will participate in the meeting from November 29 through December 2.

The company will exhibit at booth #1759 in South Hall, Level 3. Planned booth activities include live demonstrations of Nanox X, an innovative, FDA-cleared, multi-source digital tomosynthesis system powered by proprietary digital X-ray technology and named a TIME Best Inventions of 2026 honoree, and Nanox, FDA-cleared AI that analyzes...

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