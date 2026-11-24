Safe Pro Group announced that it has been awarded a milestone U.S. Government Prime Contract award of $2.5 million, which is focused on protecting the Army's Abrams Tanks. The contract was awarded under a Commercial Solutions Opening (“CSO”) for Ground Threat Detection through Aerial Reconnaissance that is focused on Safe Pro's super-intelligence (“SI”) tech stack running on the Anduril Ghost-X drone. Safe Pro's SI is able to process live video onboard a drone, and stream threat data directly to U.S. Army networks.

Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a provider of super intelligence (“SI”)-enabled defense and security solutions, just announced that it has been awarded a milestone U.S. Government Prime Contract award of $2.5 million, focused on protecting the Army's Abrams Tanks with battle-proven SI threat detection and mapping software that's powering Anduril Industries' Ghost-X drone platform ( ).

The Army awarded a prime contract under a Commercial Solutions Opening (“CSO”) for Ground Threat Detection through Aerial Reconnaissance that seeks to utilize Safe Pro's SI tech stack running onboard Anduril's Ghost-X drones. This enables the real-time geolocation and identification of over 150 different types of explosive threats, such as landmines, cluster munitions, and...

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