November 2026 research highlights the role of subchondral bone damage in osteoarthritis progression, underscoring the relevance of GelrinC's results in patients with osteochondral lesions, who achieved an average MRI-based MOCART score of 94.1 out of 100 at 24 months. Studies published in January and June 2026 project 1.2 billion osteoarthritis cases worldwide by 2050 and estimate a $350 billion annual economic burden among adults aged 30–64, an age group overlapping GelrinC's target population. GelrinC is CE-marked in Europe and approved in Israel, with clinical improvements sustained through five years in patients available for follow-up. Regentis is advancing its U.S. pivotal trial and preparing for initial Israeli revenues in 2027.

Knee cartilage has limited ability to heal naturally. When focal cartilage damage persists, it may contribute to joint deterioration and increase the risk of osteoarthritis. Recent research highlights the importance of subchondral bone in this process. As we know untreated defects in the knee tend to progress over time, and a five-year Dutch study found that adults with cartilage defects on MRI had 70% higher odds of developing osteoarthritis.

Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT) is developing GelrinC to repair focal cartilage damage before it contributes to...

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