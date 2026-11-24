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A Detroit adult day care owner has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison following a Medicare fraud investigation. Fraudulent psychotherapy claims included services supposedly provided to deceased and hospitalized patients. The court ordered $539,300 in restitution and forfeiture of the same amount. Medicare beneficiaries can review their claims online and report suspicious charges by calling 1-800-MEDICARE.

Some patients were in the hospital, others had already died, and on at least one occasion, the facility claiming to have treated them wasn't even open. Yet Medicare continued receiving claims for psychotherapy services supposedly provided at a Detroit adult day care center.

On November 23, 2026, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Yolanda Matthews, 58, of Oakland County, Michigan, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for her involvement in a $539,300 Medicare fraud scheme.

The case highlights why beneficiaries and their caregivers should pay closer attention to the services appearing on their Medicare statements, even when they haven't received a bill.

Medicare Was Billed for Patients Who Had Already Died

Between 2020 and 2025, Matthews operated New Beginnings Adult Center Inc., a Detroit adult day care facility involved in submitting fraudulent psychotherapy claims. Federal authorities identified billing for individual and group therapy sessions that never occurred, including supposed appointments involving deceased patients and people receiving inpatient hospital care. Claims also misrepresented which employees performed the services, sometimes identifying individuals who no longer worked at the facility. In one particularly revealing example, investigators documented the center being closed on a day it billed Medicare more than $4,000 for alleged treatment. Over the course of the scheme, Matthews submitted at least $539,300 in fraudulent claims.

Prison Time and $539,300 in Restitution Ordered

Matthews pleaded guilty on July 27, 2026, to conspiracy to commit health care fraud. Alongside her 15-month prison sentence, the court imposed restitution payable to Medicare and ordered the forfeiture of $539,300. Her husband, Emory Matthews, was separately indicted in connection with the alleged conspiracy. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. The FBI's Detroit Field Office and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

Medicare Fraud Can Go Unnoticed by Beneficiaries

One troubling aspect of fraudulent healthcare billing is that patients may not immediately realize their Medicare information has been used. A beneficiary who never receives a personal bill might have little reason to suspect that a healthcare provider submitted an unauthorized claim. Incorrect medical records, unexpected cost-sharing charges, and complications involving future coverage can become financial concerns when fraudulent activity goes undetected. Family members managing an older relative's healthcare should also pay attention to unfamiliar providers or appointments appearing in their records. A suspicious entry isn't necessarily proof of criminal activity, but it's worth investigating.

How to Check Whether Medicare Was Billed for Services You Never Received

You don't have to wait until a mysterious medical bill arrives to investigate your Medicare claims. Beneficiaries with Original Medicare can review their Medicare Summary Notice or access processed claims through their secure Medicare account. Those enrolled in Medicare Advantage should examine their plan's Explanation of Benefits and contact their insurer if something appears incorrect. Compare service dates, provider names, and treatment descriptions with your appointment calendar and medical receipts. If you recognize the provider but don't remember receiving the listed service, request an explanation and an itemized statement.

Where Seniors Can Report Suspected Medicare Fraud

Unfamiliar medical charges shouldn't be ignored simply because Medicare appears to have covered the expense. If a provider cannot explain a questionable claim, or you discover billing from a business you've never visited, contact Medicare directly. The agency maintains an official Medicare fraud reporting resource, and beneficiaries can call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) to report their concerns. Keep relevant statements and appointment records available when discussing the suspected activity. Never provide your Medicare number to an unsolicited caller claiming they can investigate fraudulent charges or recover money on your behalf.

Your Medicare Statements Deserve a Closer Look

The Detroit case demonstrates how fraudulent billing can continue for years without patients necessarily knowing what's happening. Even when suspicious charges don't immediately affect your bank account, protecting your Medicare information is an important part of safeguarding your retirement finances. Make reviewing healthcare statements a regular habit, just as you would with credit card or bank statements. Caregivers helping older relatives can also assist with claims reviews when they have the appropriate permission.

When was the last time you checked your Medicare statement for services you never received/

Amanda Blankenship

Amanda Blankenship is Chief Editor at District Media, Inc., leading content strategy, quality assurance, and editorial operations across high-traffic personal finance sites like SavingAdvice and CleverDude. A Wingate University graduate with a BA in Communications (Journalism focus), she brings over a decade of experience in digital publishing, writing, and team leadership in the personal finance space.

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