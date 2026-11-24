MENAFN - Saving Advice) More Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage (MA) plans than in original Medicare, and the gap is widening. However, as enrollment expands, MA plans increasingly rely on predictive algorithms to override medical decisions made by doctors. The result can be devastating for patients.

The difference between MA plans and original Medicare is that they are created and managed by private insurance companies. Traditional Medicare is operated by the federal government.

The appeal of MA plans is obvious. They offer coverage beyond the basic government-backed protection, such as dental and vision. And the price is right. The majority of MA plans offer $0 monthly premiums.

According to data from KFF, more than 55% of all Medicare beneficiaries, totaling 35.2 million out of 64.2 million enrollees, are covered by Medicare Advantage plans. The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that private plans will cover 57% of the eligible population by 2036.

MA plans routinely require prior authorization before treatment can begin. That means doctors and staff have to fill out request forms and go through lengthy phone sessions to get payment for treatment approved.

Another difference is that MA plans, unlike original Medicare, routinely rely on utilization management (UM). That is an industry term describing the rules and review process MA plans use to approve or deny treatment and recovery plans. Insurance companies maintain that UM is a means of cutting costs by blocking unnecessary spending.

Here is where predictive algorithms come in. Due to volume and as a cost-saving measure, MA companies are increasingly using software to aid in care approval or denial. However, 2024 guidance from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) requires plans to base denials of treatment on clinical notes and patient medical history, not on statistical data. However, that data may be used as part of the plan's review process.

“No denial can be done without a physician reviewing it,” Dr. Mamata Majmundar tells SavingAdvice. She is a dual board-certified family physician, with experience both as a clinician and a health plan director.

“Medicare Advantage plans base medical necessity decisions, including the length of post-acute care, on each patient's own circumstances: their medical history, their physician's recommendations, and their clinical notes,” Chris Bond wrote to SavingAdvice. Bond is a spokesman for AHIP, a health insurance trade association.

“Software can help organize that information,” adds Bond,“but it does not stand in for the individualized review.”

“I think there's certainly evidence that MA overall reduces the use of these rehabilitation facilities, particularly how long we stay at those facilities,” Jeff Marr, PhD, health economist at Brown University, told SavingAdvice.“And there's also some evidence around MA also reducing the use of home healthcare. And so, it really cuts across all of these settings. There's, I think, some substantial evidence that this is an area that Medicare Advantage is targeting.”

Marr's 2025 study tracked Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's use of algorithmic software in decisions about patient recovery. It determined that input from a software vendor led to a 12.6% drop in average skilled nursing facility (SNF) length of stay. Most of that was from a 55.8% reduction in stays over 30 days.

A similar study of MA and home health involving Marr and Emily Gadbois, PhD, associate professor of health services, policy and practice at Brown University, found that“home health agency representatives report that prior authorization and UM requirements impact access to care, the way that care is delivered, and ultimately patient's experiences.”

“There are a number of firms that use algorithms to make decisions in the post-acute care space. They probably all act a little bit differently, but it's an incredible black box,” says Marr.“It's very hard toResearch into Medicare Advantage's use of predictive algorithms raises questions about how long seniors receive rehabilitation services following hospitalization. know how these models are trained, what data these models are trained on, what inputs go into the model, and how often the model is updated.

“I think we really don't have a sense of what's going into these models, and I think there's certainly a major concern that there are things that are not in the models. Because all models are simplifications of the world, that could really have an effect on an individualized basis on the care that people need. A model may not be able to recognize that. So, I think that's a big concern.”

Several federal inquiries have been critical of MA plans' decisions on post-acute care.

In September 2024, the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations released a damning report that determined major MA insurers used prior authorization and predictive software to limit post-acute care and boost profits.

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said at the time that“Insurance companies say that prior authorization is meant to prevent unnecessary medical services. But the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations has obtained new data and internal documents from the largest Medicare Advantage insurers that discredit these contentions. In fact, despite alarm and criticism in recent years about abuses and excesses, insurers have continued to deny care to vulnerable seniors-simply to make more mone. Our Subcommittee even found evidence of insurers expanding this practice in recent years.”

Two years later, the Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Inspector General (OIG) issued more reports on MA plans. Among them was a June 2026 release that found almost all denials for acute care were overturned on appeal.

That report, titled Medicare Advantage Organizations Overturned Nearly All Appealed Prior Authorization Denials for Skilled Nursing Facility Admission, found that 19 reviewed MA Organizations (MAOs) denied 12% of skilled nursing facility admission requests in June 2024. Of those denials, 18% were appealed, and 95% of those appeals were overturned.

Another OIG report in June 2026 looked at denials and overturn rates by the three largest MAOs.

Using 2024 figures, the second report found high prior authorization denial rates at three major insurers. CVS Health, Humana, and UnitedHealth Group denied long-term care hospital and inpatient rehabilitation care more often than other plans. CVS Health denied 80% of LTCH requests while Humana and UnitedHealth Group denied 72% and 71%, respectively. Regarding IRF denials, UnitedHealth Group rejected 66%, Humana 54%, and CVS Health 51%. Other MAOs averaged 41%.

Bond responded to those figures, writing that“The OIG reports provide no context around the reasons for denials. As such, they cannot differentiate between claims denied because of administrative issues (e.g., missing documentation, care from out-of-network providers, services excluded from coverage) and those that failed a clinical assessment of medical necessity.

“The reports likewise ignore common reasons for overturned denials, such as providers' offices sharing information that was missing from the initial claim-a frequent cause of such reversals.”

That's where you and your doctor come in.

“I think it's very, very important that the records that are documented by the clinicians who are actually seeing these patients have reliable, accurate information,” contends Majmundar.“Because that's what the reviewers are looking at. And if the information is incomplete, oftentimes you can't get that clinical picture.”

Your doctor can see things in your condition that do not show up in a statistic, according to Majmundar.

“There is some kind of nuance that you might not be able to see because you're just looking at a piece of paper,” she said of prior authorization reviewers.“But if you have detailed notes that describe what is clinically going on with an individual, oftentimes that gives you the information you need.”

Research by Gadbois backs up the desire across healthcare for more and better information. In the 2025 project with Marr, she interviewed home healthcare providers, healthcare management companies, and MA insurance firms.

“Those three parties all largely said that they wish that patients were more involved in being able to select their setting and have more control over their care plan,” Gadbois told SavingAdvice.“But they largely agree that older adult post-acute care patients were not meaningfully involved in making decisions and asking questions.”

Navigating the healthcare system and insurance can be daunting. That is why many physicians recommend that older adults develop a team to help.

“We all need an advocate,” says Majmundar.“Don't go it alone. That other person is another set of ears. It's another set of eyes. It's someone else that has experience that can help you. We all need a patient advocate.”

Regardless of industry protests, Congress clearly sees a need for legislative action. The Improving Seniors' Timely Access to Care Act has over 300 co-sponsors in the House and 70 in the Senate.

The bill intends to reduce delays in care, streamline physicians' paperwork and phone time, and require more MAO accountability.

Under the legislation, MA plans would electronically report prior authorization and follow standardized rules beginning in 2028. The secretary of HHS would set response deadlines.

MA plans would file annual prior authorization data reports with the CMS. The government would publish analysis on how AI and predictive software impact patient access to care.

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) and members of Congress are pushing for quick action to get the bill passed. However, the current session of Congress ends December 11. If nothing happens by then, sponsors will have to reintroduce the measure in the next session, which begins in January.

You can follow the bill using Congress3514.

This article was written with the support of a journalism fellowship from The Gerontological Society of America, The Journalists Network on Generations, and The Silver Century Foundation.

Max Erkiletian

Max K. Erkiletian is a seasoned journalist and analytical reporter with nearly 40 years of experience. He has been nominated for several honors and was part of a team that won the Missouri Press Association's Community Service Award.

His experience has included covering a wide range of topics, from crime reporting to politics and music. His interview subjects have included U.S. Senators, such as Tom Eagleton; economists, such as Arthur Laffer; former Fed Chair Paul Volcker; and musicians, such as Muddy Waters and B. B. King.

Today, he focuses on personal finance, consumer protection, economic shifts, and investment trends. His reporting aims to make complex issues understood and show how events impact consumers' wallets.

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