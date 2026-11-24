(MENAFN- Thousandaire) > On November 19, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged eight Colorado-based entities with using fake investment advisers and fake crypto asset trading platforms to take more than $37 million from U.S. investors. The SEC says the entities were“likely operated by individuals located overseas.” The detail worth your attention isn't the crypto. It's the paperwork. According to the SEC, the scheme's operators made“filings with the SEC, FINRA, or FinCEN,” produced fake SEC certificates, and then pointed skeptical investors to those certificates and filings to win them over. An investor who did a quick check could have found a filing and come away reassured. That's the point of making one. So the lasting question is a practical one: when someone offers to manage or grow your money, what actually counts as proof, and at what point do you stop sending more? How the scheme worked The SEC's account follows a pattern its investor-education office has warned about for a while: The ad. Investors were“lured” through“advertisements on social media” into“group and private chats controlled by individuals perpetrating the fraud.” The warm-up. People in the chats claimed a connection to an investment adviser and started with advice on trading ordinary U.S. stocks. The switch. Victims were then steered to send money to a“supposed crypto asset trading platform.” The SEC says“the adviser and platform were entirely fake.” The rotation. The scheme ran as“four adviser-platform pairs from August 2024 through May 2026,” per the release, with operators dropping one pair and moving to the next after a few months. That last point matters. A name that is new to you, with a short track record and fresh paperwork, is exactly what a rotating scheme looks like from the outside. Why a real filing proved nothing In August, the SEC charged 38 other entities that it says made false statements in Forms ADV filed with the Commission. According to the litigation release, they listed Colorado business addresses where they had no presence and phone numbers that were disconnected or belonged to unrelated businesses, and some of their websites showed“a fake certificate indicating that the defendant was registered with the SEC.” The SEC describes those filers as purported exempt reporting advisers, or ERAs. The SEC's investor alert on ERA filing scams spells out why that label is a red flag when it's aimed at you: “An ERA is an investment adviser that advises only private funds.” It is not set up to manage an individual's money. “An ERA is not registered with the SEC.” “The SEC does not review the abilities or qualifications of ERAs.” “The SEC does not issue any type of certificates to ERAs (or registered advisers).” Put those together and the test is simple. A firm that shows you an SEC“certificate” is showing you a document the SEC says it does not issue. A firm that calls itself an ERA and offers to advise you personally is describing something ERAs don't do. Either one ends the conversation. The math the app shows you vs. the math that matters Fake platforms run on a balance screen. The SEC's alert on group-chat scams warns:“Your account may show 'profits.'” Then, when you try to withdraw,“fraudsters may demand a fee, tax, or deposit to release the funds.” Here's an illustrative example of how that plays out. The numbers are invented to show the structure, not taken from the SEC case.

Step What the app shows Cash you've actually sent Test deposit $5,000 $5,000 “Results” after a few weeks, second deposit of $15,000 $34,000 $20,000 Withdrawal request:“20% tax” due on the $34,000 balance $34,000 $26,800 “Verification fee” to release the tax refund $34,000 $28,800

The only real number in that table is the right-hand column. Every payment after the first withdrawal request adds to the loss; none of it moves money back to you. The SEC's advance fee fraud page describes the pivot exactly:“When the investor asks to withdraw the funds, the scam often shifts to an advanced fee fraud.” It adds that in what it calls reload scams,“victims are often convinced to pay more to unlock the account than any amount they previously deposited.”

It also helps to run the return the chat is promising. Say the“results” are 30% in two months. Compounded over a year, that's 1.30 raised to the sixth power, or about 4.83 times your money: a 383% annual return. The SEC's group-chat alert is blunt about pitches like this:“Fraudsters often promise high guaranteed investment returns, but there is no such thing.”

Three points to walk away

You don't need to win an argument with a scammer. You need to recognize three moments.

Before the first dollar: look them up yourself. The SEC says to“use Investor to check the background of anyone offering or selling them an investment.” Its Check Out Your Investment Professional page explains that the search shows whether a professional and firm are licensed with the SEC, a state, or FINRA, and routes broker searches to FINRA's BrokerCheck. Type the name in yourself. Don't use a link, screenshot or certificate the firm sends you. Then compare the address and phone number on the record with the ones you were given; the 38-entity case turned on exactly that kind of mismatch.

When the label doesn't fit: stop. If the record shows an exempt reporting adviser and the firm wants to advise you personally, the ERA alert says plainly:“Do not trust a purported ERA that offers investment advice directly to individual investors.” The same goes for a stock-tip chat that later asks you to move money to a platform you'd never heard of.

When withdrawing costs money: stop paying. A fee, tax or deposit demanded before you can withdraw is the advance fee pattern the SEC describes. Don't pay it, and don't pay anyone who later contacts you offering to recover the money for a fee; the SEC lists“pretending to help you get your money back” among the scams run by people impersonating the agency.

Your next stepbefore you send money, and match the address and phone number on the record.The SEC says it doesn't issue them.If a platform demands a fee, tax or deposit first, assume the balance isn't real.if you can't withdraw your full deposit, at no charge, the account isn't an investment.stop all payments, save your chats and transaction records, and report it to the SEC through its online tips portal.

Investment choices for most wealth-building households don't require a guru in a group chat. A low-cost fund at a brokerage you can find in a public database is slower, quieter, and yours to withdraw.

Sources U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Press Release 2026-115: SEC: Eight Entities Used Fake Crypto Asset Trading Platforms to Steal More Than $37 Million From U.S. Investors (Nov. 19, 2026) U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Litigation Release No. 26622: SEC: 38 Entities Feigned Legitimacy as U.S. Advisers Through False Filings to Lure Retail Investors (Aug. 27, 2026) SEC Office of Investor Education and Assistance, Scammers Using SEC Exempt Reporting Adviser (ERA) Filings to Look Legitimate: Investor Alert (Aug. 27, 2026) SEC Office of Investor Education and Assistance, Group Chats as a Gateway to Investment Scams: Investor Alert (Dec. 22, 2025) Investor, Advance Fee Fraud Investor, Check Out Your Investment Professional SEC Office of Investor Education and Assistance, SEC Impersonators May Lure Investors Into Scams Through Social Media or Text Messages: Investor Alert (Sept. 30, 2025) Thousandaire Editorial Team

The Thousandaire Editorial Team creates practical, evidence-based personal finance content for people building real wealth. We break down investing, retirement, taxes, real estate, and other wealth-building decisions with clear explanations, real numbers, and no hype