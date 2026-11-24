Former Turkish Parliament Speaker Hikmet Cetin Dies At 89
His death has been met with sadness in political circles, given his long-standing role in Turkish politics.
Born in 1937 in the Lice district of Diyarbakir, Hikmet Cetin graduated from Ankara University's Faculty of Political Sciences.
After holding various positions at the State Planning Organization, Cetin entered politics and went on to serve as Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye.
Cetin served as leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP) from February 18 to September 9, 1995.
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