Azerbaijan Defense Minister Expresses Condolences To Turkish Side
The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news that five military personnel have died following the crash of an AS-532 military helicopter in the city of Eskişehir.
I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased and extend my deepest condolences to their families.
May Allah grant eternal peace to the deceased."
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