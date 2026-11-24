MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Specialized temperature-controlled infrastructure and direct air connectivity help exporters move perishables, pharmaceuticals, and other high-value cargo between Latin America, Europe and North America

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World is strengthening cold-chain logistics capabilities at its Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub in the Dominican Republic, helping exporters, freight forwarders, and airlines move temperature-sensitive products more efficiently between Latin America, Europe and North America.

Located adjacent to the Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), the hub combines specialized temperature-controlled infrastructure, international air connectivity and integrated logistics services to support growing demand for faster, more reliable transportation of agricultural products, perishables, pharmaceuticals and other high-value cargo.

Launched in 2023 as a joint initiative between DP World and Grupo Puntacana, the Air Cargo Hub has expanded its role as a regional logistics gateway, including the addition of a new international cargo service to Europe earlier this year.

In 2025, the hub handled more than 33 tons of cargo, supporting growing trade in agricultural exports, pharmaceuticals and other specialized cargo. With the new service, the hub is expected to handle 120 tons of air freight cargo per month, improving speed and reliability for regional exporters.

The facility features 4,000 square meters of temperature-controlled infrastructure, including a 1,500-square-meter pre-cooling facility and eight specialized cold rooms supporting temperatures ranging from -18°C to 25°C. With dedicated handling ranges for frozen, refrigerated and other temperature-sensitive products, along with temperature and security controls, the infrastructure helps protect product quality and maintain cold-chain integrity throughout transit.

For agricultural exporters – particularly those shipping fresh produce, flowers and other perishables – reliable cold-chain infrastructure is critical to maintaining product freshness and meeting international import requirements. Pharmaceutical and healthcare customers similarly depend on precise temperature management to protect sensitive products throughout transit.

José Matos, General Manager of the DP World Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub, said:“For exporters of fresh produce, pharmaceuticals and other temperature-sensitive products, maintaining the cold chain is essential to protecting product quality and reaching international markets. Our Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub provides the specialized infrastructure and connectivity customers need to reduce logistics risks, improve reliability, and move their products more efficiently across global supply chains.”

Ebell De Castro, General Director of Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ) said:“This expansion strengthens Punta Cana's ability to connect the region's exporters with major international markets through specialized infrastructure that meets the needs of products requiring careful and efficient handling. At Punta Cana Free Trade Zone, we continue to promote the development of an integrated logistics ecosystem that helps diversify trade opportunities, create new connections, and position the Dominican Republic as a strategic hub for the movement of high-value cargo between the Americas and Europe.”

Connecting Regional Exporters to Global Markets

The Dominican Republic's strategic location between North America, Latin America and Europe positions Punta Cana as an important gateway for international air cargo.

Punta Cana International Airport offers direct connectivity to nine European destinations through approximately 40 weekly flights operated by eight airlines, including connections to major markets and logistics gateways such as Madrid, London, Frankfurt, Paris, Lisbon, Amsterdam and Zurich.

The hub has also increased transit cargo flows between Latin America and Europe in both directions, attracting scheduled and charter cargo carriers seeking efficient regional connections. Its specialized handling capabilities, temperature-controlled storage and streamlined cargo processing support efficient transfers between origin and destination markets, providing freight forwarders, airlines and cargo owners with greater flexibility and routing options for time-sensitive shipments.

Manuel Martínez, CEO of DP World in the Dominican Republic, said:“The Dominican Republic has a significant opportunity to strengthen its position as a regional hub for high-value and temperature-sensitive trade. By combining purpose-built cold-chain infrastructure with Punta Cana's international air network, we are helping businesses access new markets, strengthen supply chain resilience and capitalize on growing demand for specialized logistics services across the Americas and Europe.”

Advancing Integrated Logistics in the Dominican Republic

The Punta Cana Air Cargo Hub is part of DP World's broader investment in integrated logistics capabilities across the Dominican Republic, complementing the company's port, economic zone and logistics operations in Caucedo.

Together, these operations strengthen the country's position as a regional trade gateway, connecting maritime, air and inland transportation networks to support more efficient supply chains and help Dominican and regional exporters compete in global markets.

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About Punta Cana Free Trade Zone (PCFTZ)

The Punta Cana Free Trade Zone is the Caribbean's first integrated air logistics, industrial, and free trade zone park. Spanning more than 742,160 square meters, the development contributes to the region's sustained economic growth by attracting strategic investment and expanding the country's logistics and industrial capabilities. The project has generated thousands of jobs while positioning Punta Cana and the Dominican Republic as leaders in international trade and foreign direct investment. For more information, visit



About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

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