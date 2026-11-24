MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Four days of innovation and education pointed to where the industry is truly headed, precision and efficiency drive future of sector

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ISSA Show North America, the leading event for facility solutions, wrapped its 2026 edition at Mandalay Bay Convention Center on November 19. For four days, thousands of cleaning industry professionals, facility managers, and building service contractors from around the world gathered to test new equipment, explore business opportunities, and preview the technology shaping the next phase of the industry.









The 2026 edition brought together more than 500 exhibitors that unveiled cutting-edge equipment, products, and technologies on the show floor. Attendees experienced hands-on product demonstrations, new robotics technology, and comprehensive solutions across all cleaning and facility management categories. This year's event showed the industry's continued momentum toward automation, workforce development, and operational excellence.

"What we saw on the show floor this year was not just new equipment, it was a clear signal of where our industry is headed," said Ed Nichols, ISSA Show Director, Infrastructure & Construction by Informa. "More automation, more data, and more accountability for occupant health are no longer emerging ideas. They are becoming the standard our industry is building toward, and the products and innovation showcased at ISSA Show North America was proof of just how fast that shift is happening."

Robotics Experience

The Robotics Experience made its debut at the ISSA Show this year. The showcase featured more than 40 robotics and autonomous floor cleaning companies, such as T ennant, Kärcher, Nilfisk, Gausium, and more, with live robotic demonstrations and educational sessions on autonomous cleaning. One featured session examined how Richtech Robotics ' DUST-E S fits into a complete robotic floorcare program. KEENON closed the experience with a live demonstration of its KLEENBOT C-series.









Global Collegiate Sales Competition Showcases

The Global Collegiate Sales Competition returned to ISSA Show North America for the second year. Sixty of the nation's most promising sales students from 15 leading universities competed in Speed Selling Challenges and Role-Play Scenarios featuring real products and services from today's market.

Students' performance was assessed by experienced judges from leading organizations across the cleaning industry. Participating universities included Ball State University, Boise State University, California State University Chico, California State University Fullerton, Florida State University, Idaho State University, Slippery Rock University, Texas A&M University, University of Alabama, University of Nevada Las Vegas, University of New Mexico, University of Southern California, University of Southern Mississippi, Virginia Tech, and Weber State University.

In the Speed Selling category, Martina Roberge of Florida State University took first place, followed by Sawyer Wilkerson of Boise State University and Emily Briggs of California State University, Chico. For the Role Play category Madison Brown of University of Alabama secured first place with Gabriella Frino of Florida State University and Braden Smith of Texas A&M University taking second and third spots respectively.









Education Programming

ISSA Show North America 2026 delivered more than 110 educational sessions, in collaboration with association partner, ISSA, giving attendees access to expert-led content industry topics including technology and innovation, sustainability, AI use within the industry, business growth strategies, and industry regulations.

Education ran for four days, November 16-19, featuring 12 different subject tracks and multiple session types available to attendees. Standout sessions included "Utilizing AI and Innovation in Your Cleaning Operations", "The Robotic Shift: What a Robot Has to Earn to Stay", "The Business Case for Sustainability: Quantifying Impact, ROI, and Smart Investments", "The New Gold Standard: How Leading Facilities Are Solving the Biggest Challenges in Hygiene Today", and many more.

Networking

ISSA Show North America 2026 hosted a variety of events where attendees had the opportunity to exchange ideas, explore partnerships, discuss industry challenges, and build relationships. The Emerging Leaders Awards Ceremony honored the 2026 class of 30 leaders under 40 followed by the Emerging Leaders Network Happy Hour.









The viral annual ISSA Housekeeping Olympics returned for the 36th edition on Monday, Nov. 16. The high-energy competition spotlighted the frontline housekeeping workers in the industry, with LIV Hospitality from South Dakota taking home first place. Competitions included bed making, vacuum races, mop relays, spirit competitions, and more, recognizing those in hospitality and healthcare who keep our environments safe and welcoming.

Looking Ahead

Join ISSA Show North America next year November 8-11, 2027 (Expo days Nov. 9-11), at Mandalay Bay Convention Center Las Vegas, Nevada. To be notified when registration opens, sign up for updates at .

About ISSA Show North America

In partnership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, ISSA Show North America offers an unmatched conference program featuring over 110 education sessions, workshops, panels, training, and certification courses over four days. The event is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning with the business tools companies need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information about ISSA Show North America, visit . Follow ISSA Show North America on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About ISSA

With more than 11,000 members-including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members-ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About Infrastructure & Construction by Informa

Infrastructure & Construction by Informa is the world-leading B2B event producer serving the global construction and infrastructure industry, valued at over $2 trillion. With ten market leading events and conferences across the United States, and multiple trusted media brands, we connect professionals in residential and commercial construction sectors. The infrastructure and construction portfolio is organized by Informa, the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit

Media Contact

Infrastructure & Construction by Informa PR

...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

