MENAFN - Free Financial Advisor) A stranger who tells you to withdraw your retirement savings might sound suspicious. A stranger who claims to be protecting those savings from criminals can sound considerably more convincing.

Advertiser disclosure: This article may contain partner links. We may earn a commission if you subscribe, at no extra cost to you. See our editorial commitment.

That's the disturbing angle behind a fraud scheme that has prompted a new warning from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Scammers increasingly target older investors with frightening stories about compromised brokerage accounts, stolen identities, and supposedly corrupt financial institutions. Then they offer a solution: Move the money immediately, supposedly before someone steals it.

The catch? The person claiming to protect the money actually wants to steal it. FINRA's September 30, 2026, warning describes schemes in which victims lose thousands or even millions of dollars within weeks. And the pressure tactics go well beyond an ordinary suspicious phone call.

Most investment scams try to convince people to hand over money. This one takes a more unsettling route: It convinces investors that their existing financial institution has become dangerous. A caller might claim to represent a brokerage firm, the FBI, the Social Security Administration, or the Federal Trade Commission. The caller then describes an alleged security breach, identity theft, or criminal investigation involving the investor's money. Sometimes the story suggests that criminals have infiltrated the brokerage firm itself. Suddenly, the account that took decades to build seems like something that needs rescuing.

The scammer then supplies a series of instructions. The investor might transfer money into personal bank accounts, open accounts elsewhere, purchase cryptocurrency, or buy gold and other precious metals. Eventually, the scammer directs the assets toward an account or destination the criminal controls. Some fraudsters even invent official-sounding safe havens, including supposedly protected U.S. Treasury accounts.

The elaborate process serves a purpose. Moving money through several accounts can make suspicious transactions harder to recognize. It also creates the illusion of a legitimate security procedure. Unfortunately, a complicated set of instructions doesn't become trustworthy simply because someone delivers it with confidence.

One particularly disturbing feature of this scheme involves coaching victims through conversations with their own financial institutions. Suppose a brokerage employee notices an unusual withdrawal and calls to ask why the investor wants to move such a large amount. A legitimate customer might explain the situation honestly. But the scammer has already prepared a different response, perhaps claiming the money will fund a home purchase or another ordinary expense. The caller may even instruct the investor to lie if a bank employee asks questions.

Advertisement · The Motley Fool Stock Advisor

Want help choosing stocks you can hold for the long term?

Stock Advisor is a stock-picking service for long-term investors.

New members can join for $99/yr. Renews at the then-current list price.

See Stock Advisor's picks

This isn't casual advice. It's an attempt to prevent the very people responsible for handling financial transactions from recognizing fraud. Scammers may also tell investors not to contact relatives, financial advisers, or brokerage representatives. They might claim that discussing the supposed investigation could compromise it or put family members in danger.

That secrecy creates a particularly nasty trap. An investor who normally discusses major financial decisions with family suddenly feels obligated to handle everything alone. Meanwhile, the scammer maintains contact through repeated calls, sometimes for days or weeks. FINRA also warns about requests to install software that gives criminals access to a computer or allows them to monitor financial activity. At that point, the scammer may know considerably more about the victim's accounts than an ordinary telephone fraudster ever could.

The choice of assets in these scams isn't random. Cryptocurrency and precious metals can complicate efforts to recover stolen money, particularly after someone transfers the assets to an account controlled by a criminal.

Gold also carries a certain psychological appeal. Someone who hears that criminals have compromised a brokerage account might find physical gold reassuring. It feels tangible, familiar, and independent of the financial institution supposedly under attack. Unfortunately, buying gold under a stranger's instructions doesn't make retirement savings safer.

Cryptocurrency creates another problem. Once someone sends digital assets to a scammer's wallet, recovering them can prove extremely difficult. Fraudsters understand these vulnerabilities and use reassuring language to make questionable transactions sound like sensible precautions.

FINRA makes one point particularly clear: legitimate government agencies and financial institutions will never demand that investors convert their money into gold or cryptocurrency to protect it. They also won't instruct customers to deceive their brokerage firms or hide transactions from family members. Anyone making those demands has crossed a very obvious line.

The best defense starts with refusing to participate in someone else's emergency. If an unexpected caller claims an investment account faces immediate danger, end the conversation. Don't transfer money, purchase assets, download software, or follow instructions while trying to resolve the alleged crisis.

Contact the brokerage firm independently using the telephone number on an account statement or its official website. Never rely on a number, email address, or link supplied by the suspicious caller. A legitimate representative can investigate an actual account problem without requiring a customer to follow secret instructions.

Another useful safeguard involves adding a trusted contact person to a brokerage account. This might be an adult child, sibling, longtime friend, attorney, or accountant. The brokerage firm can contact that person under limited circumstances involving possible exploitation or difficulty reaching the account holder.

There is one detail worth knowing: A trusted contact does not automatically receive permission to withdraw money, make trades, or control the account. The designation simply gives the brokerage firm another person to contact when something looks wrong. Investors can ask their brokerage firms how to add or update one.

FINRA also operates a Securities Helpline for Seniors at 844-574-3577. Investors can call Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time, with questions about brokerage accounts and possible misconduct. If someone has already transferred money, contacting the brokerage firm and relevant financial institutions immediately can help address further unauthorized activity. Victims should also report suspected fraud to FINRA, the FBI, and the Federal Trade Commission.

This scam exploits something most people value: the desire to protect money accumulated over decades. A frightening story, an authoritative voice, and a series of seemingly sensible instructions can turn that instinct against the investor. But genuine financial protection doesn't require secret withdrawals, rehearsed lies, mysterious Treasury accounts, or purchases of gold under pressure. If someone insists that you must act immediately and cannot tell anyone, stop.

Would you recognize this kind of scam if someone claimed to be protecting your investments? Which warning sign would make you most suspicious?