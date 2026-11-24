MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Pharmatech Associates launched a refreshed brand and website that helps growing life science companies worldwide find quality, regulatory, and CMC support for drugs, biologics, and medical devices.

San Ramon, CA, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmatech Associates, a USP company and global team of pharmaceutical manufacturing consultants in Hayward, California, launched a new brand and website at pharmatechassociates.com. The site organizes the firm's services around the challenges life science companies face on the path to market, including regulatory submissions, quality management systems, compliance remediation, and CMC strategy. Founded in 1995, Pharmatech Associates supports startups and small to mid-sized companies developing drugs, biologics, combination products, and cell and gene therapies.

● Pharmatech Associates launched its new website at pharmatechassociates.com on September 17, 2026

● Pharmatech Associates brings over 30 years' experience and has been a USP company since 2021

● Pharmatech Associates has completed more than 80 in silico modeling projects

● Pharmatech Associates supports life science companies across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Europe







Pharmatech Associates

A New Brand and Website Built Around Client Challenges

The new pharmatechassociates.com website is designed to help prospective clients find relevant regulatory expertise quickly. Visitors can explore services by solution or by industry, review case studies, read regulatory and quality resources, and submit an inquiry describing their company, product type, and challenge. The inquiry form covers 11 challenge areas, from CMC and product development to U.S. and European Union market entry, so each request reaches the right experts.

The refreshed brand centers on creating regulatory confidence. It reflects how Pharmatech approaches client work: translating complex regulatory and manufacturing problems into clear, practical next steps. The firm's experienced team and client-first service remain the same.

What Does Pharmatech Associates Do?

Pharmatech Associates helps life science companies develop, manufacture, and commercialize drugs and combination products. The firm's consultants work across four core solution areas:

● Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC)

● Quality and Compliance

● Regulatory Affairs

● Remediation Solutions

Within those areas, Pharmatech provides regulatory strategy and submissions, quality management systems, pharmaceutical compliance consulting, FDA inspection readiness, facility design, commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV), due diligence and technical assessments, and in silico modeling.

Pharmatech Associates applies that expertise across four industry areas: biologics, combination products, small molecule drug development, and cell and gene therapy (CGT). Its team includes industry veterans with decades of experience in drug development and go-to-market strategy, along with strong relationships with former FDA inspectors and reviewers.

Who Does Pharmatech Associates Serve?

Pharmatech Associates works primarily with startups and small to mid-sized life science companies, along with established organizations developing drugs, biologics, and medical devices. Startups often come to Pharmatech as they prepare to meet with the FDA and need help building quality systems or getting a drug product ready for regulatory filing. Established companies bring Pharmatech in to strengthen quality management systems, maintain compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), and preserve institutional knowledge as experienced staff retire.

The firm supports clients across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Europe, with particular experience in U.S. market entry for international companies working with multiple regulatory bodies at once. Because many clients are cost-sensitive, Pharmatech Associates scopes each engagement to the project and focuses on putting the right resources in the right places.

Why Does Regulatory Readiness Matter?

For a life science company, a regulatory setback can affect far more than a single product. A refuse-to-file decision or complete response letter from the FDA can pause the review process. A warning letter can lead to a consent decree that costs millions of dollars to resolve, all while losing valuable time for companies on strict deadlines. For a startup, the outcome of the next filing or inspection can shape the future of the company.

Pharmatech Associates helps companies anticipate what regulators expect, close quality and documentation gaps before they become findings, and approach filings and inspections with confidence. When timelines are tight, Pharmatech can often begin work within days, and companies that submit an inquiry can speak with a subject matter expert within hours.

Pharmatech Associates Key Facts

Company: Pharmatech Associates, a USP company, founded in 1995, with over 30 years' experience

Ownership: Acquired in 2021 by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), which has set quality standards for medicines for more than 200 years; USP standards are recognized by the FDA, EMA, and WHO

Solutions: Quality and Compliance, Regulatory Affairs, Remediation Solutions, and CMC

Industries: Biologics, combination products, small molecule drugs, and CGT

Markets served: United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Europe

In silico modeling: More than 80 projects completed, including a downstream purification model that delivered 60% more mass yield and 20% shorter processing time

Facility validation: A cell and gene therapy facility validation covering more than 125 systems reached cGMP production in under a year and earned an ISPE Facility of the Year Award

Responsiveness: Calls with subject matter experts within hours of an inquiry; work often begins within days







Pharmatech Associates

“Over 30 years and more than 80 modeling projects, we've seen how much a company's future can depend on getting the next filing or inspection right,” said Erika Porcelli, Chief Executive Officer of Pharmatech Associates, a USP company.“Our new website organizes that experience around the challenges our clients face, so their teams can find the right expert quickly and move forward with confidence.”

Leadership Update

Erika Porcelli became Chief Executive Officer of Pharmatech Associates in April 2026. As a dynamic, results-driven executive with over 25 years of experience in consulting, she is known for leading organizations in regulated environments through transformative growth and complex change. Her experience operating across highly regulated sectors has sharpened her ability to build resilient teams and scalable systems that sustain long-term growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does Pharmatech Associates do?

Pharmatech Associates is a global pharma consulting company that helps life science companies develop, manufacture, and commercialize drugs and medical devices.

Who does Pharmatech Associates work with?

Pharmatech Associates works with startups, small and mid-sized companies, and established life science organizations developing drugs, biologics, combination products, cell and gene therapies, and medical devices.

What makes Pharmatech Associates different from other pharmaceutical consulting firms?

Pharmatech Associates is a USP company, backed by more than 200 years of standards-setting authority. The firm has over 30 years' experience, maintains strong relationships with former FDA inspectors and reviewers, and assigns dedicated project management to every engagement.

Explore Pharmatech Associates' Services

Life science companies can explore Pharmatech Associates' solutions, industries, case studies, and resources, or submit an inquiry to talk with an expert at pharmatechassociates.com.

About Pharmatech Associates

Pharmatech Associates, a USP company, is a global consultancy that helps life science companies develop, manufacture, and commercialize drugs and medical devices. Founded in 1995, the firm brings over 30 years' experience in quality and compliance, regulatory affairs, remediation, and CMC for biologics, combination products, small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies. Pharmatech supports clients across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Japan, and Europe. Learn more at pharmatechassociates.com.

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Contact

Pharmatech Associates

Sydney Cheek

(515) 864-6657

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Pharmatech Associates Launches New Branding and Website to Help Life Science Companies Build Regulatory Confidence