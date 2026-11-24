MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Greece Insiders' analysis of 3,077 US trip requests, Bank of Greece data and Google searches shows Americans adding Crete, the Peloponnese and quieter islands, traveling off-peak and spending 21% more

Athens, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The best places to visit in Greece in 2027, as American travelers see them, now reach well beyond Santorini. New research by Greece Insiders, one of the best Greece travel agencies for American travelers, shows growing interest in Crete, the Peloponnese and smaller islands such as Paros, while U.S. searches for Santorini fell 11% this year.

The Greece Travel Trends 2027 report looks at 3,077 custom trip requests that U.S. travelers sent to Greece Insiders between January 2025 and October 2026. It sets them against official Bank of Greece figures and U.S. Google searches.









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"Americans aren't falling out of love with Greece. They're getting to know it better," said Anthia Vlassopoulou, co-founder and CEO of Greece Insiders. "They still want Athens and the Cyclades. But more of them now add Crete or the Peloponnese, come in spring or fall, and take their time. They spend more, on fewer places."

Key findings

. Beyond Santorini. U.S. Google searches for Santorini fell 11% in the first nine months of 2026. Searches for the Peloponnese rose 16%, Paros 11% and Crete 6%.

. New islands for 2027. In requests for 2027 trips, the Dodecanese nearly doubled their share, from 7% to 13%, and Crete rose from 22% to 27%.

. Quieter trips. Searches for "Mykonos nightlife" fell 49% and for "yacht charter Greece" 36%. Searches for the Acropolis rose 29%, and for the ancient theater of Epidaurus 67%.

. Off-peak goes mainstream. 38% of U.S. trip requests are for May, September or October, nearly as many as for June through August (39%).

. Higher spending, steady trips. From January to August 2026, U.S. spending in Greece rose 21% to 1.47 billion euros while trips dipped 1.5%, according to the Bank of Greece.

. Steady demand for 2027. Greece Insiders forecasts about 1.54 million U.S. trips to Greece in 2027, with U.S. spending rising to about 2.3 billion euros.

Where Americans are going in Greece

Santorini is still the Greek destination Americans search for most, with about 860,000 searches in 2025. What has changed is where else they look. In the first nine months of 2026, U.S. Google searches rose 16% for the Peloponnese, 11% for Paros, 8% for Nafplio and 6% for Crete. Searches fell 11% for Santorini, 13% for Naxos and 21% for Milos.







Greece Insiders

Change in U.S. Google searches for Greek destinations, January to September 2026 vs. 2025. Credit: Greece Insiders, Greece Travel Trends 2027.

What Americans want to do there is changing, too. Searches for "Mykonos nightlife" fell 49% and for "yacht charter Greece" 36%, while searches for the Acropolis rose 29% and for the ancient theater of Epidaurus 67%.

Where they plan to go in 2027

Trip requests for next year point the same way. In the requests already received for 2027 trips, the Dodecanese islands, home to Rhodes and Kos, nearly doubled their share, from 7% to 13%. Requests for the Northeastern Aegean islands, such as Lesvos and Chios, climbed from 7% to 12%. Crete went from 22% to 27%, while the Cyclades held steady at about 71%.

Travelers are also giving Greece more of their vacation. Only 36% of requests for 2027 trips pair Greece with Italy, down from 46% a year earlier. The trips themselves are getting simpler. Nearly a third of travelers (31%, up from 27%) now focus on a single region of Greece, and trips covering four or more regions dropped from 17% to 14%. When travelers describe the trip in their own words, nearly 3 in 10 ask for a relaxed, slower pace.

A longer season, shaped by age

Greece still pulls in younger travelers: 57% of 2026 requests included someone aged 18 to 30. It is older travelers, though, who are stretching the season. Groups with a traveler over 65 picked May, September or October for 58% of their trips. For groups whose oldest member was 18 to 30, the figure was 35%. Older travelers also planned closer to departure and stayed about three nights longer.







Greece Insiders

When Americans travel to Greece, by month and by age of the oldest traveler. Credit: Greece Insiders, Greece Travel Trends 2027.

Next year's season is starting earlier, too. Of the requests for 2027 trips, 43% are for May or June, up from 37% a year earlier.

Spending more, not traveling more

U.S. residents made about 1.55 million trips to Greece in 2025, level with 2024. From January to August 2026, trips dipped 1.5%, while U.S. spending in Greece rose 21% to 1.47 billion euros, according to the Bank of Greece.







Greece Insiders

U.S. trips to Greece and U.S. spending in Greece, 2019 to 2026. Credit: Greece Insiders, Greece Travel Trends 2027.

2027 outlook

Greece Insiders expects about 1.54 million U.S. trips to Greece in 2027, within a range of 1.44 million to 1.64 million, and spending to keep rising. Two new nonstop routes start next year: Seattle to Athens on Alaska Airlines from May 12, and Detroit to Athens on Delta from June 8. They are not part of the forecast and point to the upper end of the range.

Safety questions came up in early 2026, but mostly on Google. U.S. searches for "greece travel advisory" jumped from about 400 in February to 8,120 in March, as conflict in the Middle East escalated. Travelers rarely raised the topic in their trip requests, and the U.S. State Department advisory for Greece remains at Level 1, its lowest.

Methodology

The analysis compares 1,812 custom trip requests sent to Greece Insiders from January to October 2025 with 1,265 sent in the same months of 2026, nearly all from U.S. residents; requests show what travelers asked for, not completed trips. Market figures come from the Bank of Greece and INSETE, and search figures are Ahrefs estimates of U.S. Google searches. The 2027 forecast is Greece Insiders' own, based on Bank of Greece data for 2022 to 2026.

About Greece Insiders

Greece Insiders is a licensed tour operator based in Athens, Greece (license no. 0206E60000408201). Since 2012, its local travel designers have created private, tailor-made trips across Greece and Italy for couples, families, groups and senior travelers, most of them from the United States. Learn more about its Greece vacation packages.

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Best Places to Visit in Greece in 2027: Greece Insiders Research Shows Americans Moving Beyond Santorini