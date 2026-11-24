MENAFN - Blogging Away Debt) by Hope

As you all know, I have been living in my parents home for right at a year and a half...in fact, almost to the day. When this plan was made, I was as nervous as I get about any decision or change. (Full disclosure, I am not a fearful or anxious person at all. I just dive in and hope for the best. And I like it that way.) But moving in with your parents at 50, well, I'm not sure anyone would take that step lightly.

But I knew I was needed here, and reality is that I need to be here. So here we are...

It's gone so much better than I could have ever dared dream. Don't get me wrong, being a caretaker is hard work. Balancing between your own desires as an independent person and those of your parents/housemates, can cause some sticky situations.

But man, has it given me a level of security I have not had in decades. And I am so grateful.

And while I am not responsible for the bills of the house. I definitely contribute to them. (Not in money.)

I do all the grocery shopping or list making as Dad likes to go wander around Sam's Club. And I'm happy to let him. And I do all the cooking. Plus I do all the cleaning. And I now oversee the financials, he still makes the decisions and controls it, we just have a second set of eyes on everything now. Plus I handle all the tax related things...still catching up on 4 of the 5 years that haven't been filed.

But here's the motivation behind this post...

Dad's been doing financial reviews, especially with the estate stuff we are still dealing with and revisions needed now that my mom has passed. And he keeps saying how much lower the bills are since I've been here. And while we haven't really discussed these things. It made me fill good. I'm frugal by nature. And especially conscientious when I'm essentially spending someone else's money.

There are things I've done since getting here that I think have attributed to the household bills being lower.

Meal plan and shop from that list – when I first arrived, I did a thorough cleaning of the kitchen and pantry. I threw away SO MUCH. Expired. Excess. And for those first few months, I still threw away alot on a regular basis. He just over bought. Wandering up and down the aisles of the grocery store. It's been about a year since I took over all regular grocery shopping. And I do it online. So no, unplanned purchases. This has been the biggest cost savings. I cook – Dad doesn't cook. He doesn't want to cook. So he would eat out, almost every meal. And just eat snacks. Another cost saver. He loves and appreciates what I cook. And he is happy with leftovers. The windows are open – I HATE the Texas heat. I miss the seasons. But when cooler weather comes, I am the first to turn off the A/C and open the windows. I think they've been open for almost a month now. Of course, we were out of the house for several weeks as well. But he got an electric bill and smiled. So much different than the full blown summer or heat running bills.

I guess what I'm saying is the little things add up. And even when you can't really contribute money, you can contribute. And I am, and I'm happy about that. And I'm pretty sure my dad is too.