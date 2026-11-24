MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TUCSON, Ariz., Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extremely costly environmental regulations are based on the claim that tiny particles in the air (PM2.5) cause thousands of illnesses and deaths. Statisticians S. Stanley Young and Warren Kindzierski critique the methodology in the winter issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons.

“Here we scrutinize a false environmental health research claim...as an example of the devilish details that physicians may wish to be aware of in epidemiology studies.” Such biased methods are“used by academic researchers to get results that are more likely to lead to a journal publication and yet unlikely to offer anything meaningful to public health.”

They note that epidemiology research claims linking PM2.5 to mortality and adverse health outcomes largely reflect biases such as analytical flexibility and unaccounted confounding rather than robust causal effects:

They point to extreme historical episodes, such as the November 1952 London Fog, as clear examples of severe air pollution causing acute mortality. However, these conditions do not exist today.They show there are conflicting findings in the PM2.5 literature. For example, while a small 1993 Harvard Six Cities study reported a 26% increase in mortality associated with PM2.5 (8,111 people, 1,430 deaths); other much larger studies – e.g., a 2011 study of 18.2 million (with 3.2 million deaths) across 814 US locations – did not.They note the difficulties of working with complex observational data sets. Essentially, research today confirms that there are thousands of ways to analyze complex data sets, all seemingly reasonable, and any type of result is possible. Unfortunately, it is the positive research claims – e.g., higher levels of PM2.5 causes mortality – that are more likely to be published and yet are false.They conclude that:“Air quality-premature death epidemiology-as currently practiced-is an artifact of analytical flexibility, unaccounted confounding, and publication bias dressed up as public health consensus.”

They note that PM2.5 and premature death is one example of a cause‒effect research claim in literature that is canonized yet is false. Of greater concern, there are other topics in epidemiology that fit this situation.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS), a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Warren B. Kindzierski, PhD, (780) 719-9312, ...