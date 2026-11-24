MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Element Home Loans, a division of NFM Lending, announces that Darrell Boan has joined the company as Branch Manager in Greensboro, NC. His addition expands Element's footprint in the Southeast.

Linthicum Heights, MD, Nov. 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Home Loans, a division of NFM Lending, announces that Darrell Boan has joined the company as Branch Manager in Greensboro, North Carolina. His addition expands Element's footprint in the Southeast and reinforces its commitment to serving homebuyers and homeowners throughout the region and beyond.

Boan brings more than 25 years of mortgage industry experience to his new role. He will focus on growing Element's presence in Greensboro, supporting his team, and building relationships with clients and community partners.

“Darrell is the kind of leader we want helping grow Element Home Loans-someone who values relationships, supports his team, and puts clients first. We're excited to welcome Darrell and his team and look forward to building a strong presence in Greensboro together,” said Larry Sutton, Division President of Element Home Loans.

Boan's decision to join Element reflects a shared emphasis on customer service, paired with the products and competitive positioning needed to help clients navigate today's mortgage market.

“Element was the lender of choice for me! They have the same commitment to customer service that I long prided myself on, but they combine that with a much wider product line and the aggressiveness on rate and pricing that one needs to be successful today!” said Boan.

As part of his growth efforts, Boan is actively recruiting full-time and part-time loan originators who are passionate about community-focused lending and delivering a relationship-driven client experience. He is seeking professionals who share his commitment to personal service and building lasting connections with the people and communities they serve.

Boan's addition represents another step in Element's Southeast expansion, bringing a focus on local relationships to the company's broader commitment to helping homebuyers and homeowners explore their financing options.

For information about lending services or opportunities to join Boan's team, contact:

Darrell Boan

Branch Manager

NMLS# 86127

5574 B3 Garden Village Way

Greensboro, NC 27410

(336) 209-8819

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About Element Home Loans

Element Home Loans is a division of NFM Lending, a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1998, and is known for its exceptional service, diverse loan offerings, and commitment to helping families achieve their homeownership dreams. NFM Lending and its family of companies include NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.



Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President of Communication

NFM Lending

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