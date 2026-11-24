Kemp Klein attorneys, staff, and guests gather in the firm's newly renovated reception lobby following the November 23, 2026, ribbon cutting and presentation of a proclamation issued on behalf of the City of Troy.

Kemp Klein President and CEO Brian H. Rolfe cuts the ceremonial ribbon on November 23, 2026, marking the completion of the first phase of renovations to the firm's longtime offices at Columbia Center in Troy.

A historical display prepared for Kemp Klein's ribbon cutting highlights the firm's journey from its beginnings in Southfield through Birmingham to Columbia Center's Tower 201 in Troy, where it became the building's first tenant in August 1989.

The City of Troy honors Kemp Klein's history and community involvement as the firm unveils its renovated lobby and new conference rooms at Columbia Center.

- Brian H. Rolfe, President and CEO, Kemp Klein Law FirmTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Kemp Klein Law Firm celebrated the completion of the first phase of renovations to its longtime offices at Columbia Center in Troy with a ribbon cutting ceremony on November 23, 2026. The event brought together attorneys, staff, community representatives, and business partners to recognize the firm's continued investment in its clients, employees, and future.The renovations include a completely updated reception lobby, two new breakout conference rooms, and new furnishings designed to create a more welcoming, comfortable, and functional environment for clients and visitors. Named Munising and Marquette after the Michigan cities, the new conference rooms will accommodate smaller, more convenient meetings with clients, with each featuring a design inspired by its namesake.Kemp Klein has also made significant investments in its technology infrastructure. Working with its Troy-based technology partner, BAE Networks, the firm has upgraded networking equipment, servers, and phone systems. Additional improvements include a modernized intercom system, enhanced security measures designed to safeguard confidential client information, and new billing software to provide clients with a more convenient and efficient payment experience.Representatives from the City of Troy, Troy Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Center management company KIRCO, renovation contractor PCI, and BAE Networks joined the celebration. Firm founder and former CEO John B. Kemp and Donna Kemp were also in attendance, alongside Kemp Klein attorneys and staff.During the ceremony, Kemp Klein President and CEO Brian H. Rolfe reflected on the firm's history, its longstanding connection to Columbia Center and the City of Troy, and the people and relationships that have shaped the firm over the years."Law firms are not defined by the office space. Law firms are defined by the people, the relationships that we have, and the clients that we serve," Rolfe said.Following his remarks, Rolfe officially cut the ribbon and received a proclamation issued on behalf of the City of Troy. The proclamation recognized Kemp Klein's more than 50 years of service to businesses and individuals, along with the charitable contributions and community involvement of the Kemp Klein Foundation.Founded in 1969, Kemp Klein became the first tenant of Columbia Center's Tower 201 in August 1989. For more than 37 years, the firm has maintained its offices in the building, continuing its longstanding relationship with Troy and the surrounding business community.Guests also had an opportunity to view a historical display documenting the firm's beginnings in Southfield, its years in Birmingham, and its eventual move to Columbia Center. The display highlighted significant milestones, including the firm's growth, leadership, community involvement, and more than five decades of legal service.Looking ahead, Kemp Klein plans to continue its improvements with Phase Two, focusing on renovations to the elevator lobby, followed by Phase Three, which will update the firm's internal kitchen and café."We are proud of what we have done, and very excited for the future of the firm and for the community here," Rolfe said.About Kemp Klein Law FirmFounded in 1969, Kemp Klein is a full-service law firm headquartered in Troy, Michigan, serving individuals, families, and businesses throughout the state. The firm is committed to providing comprehensive legal services with the highest professional standards of excellence, integrity, and efficiency. Established in 1994, the Kemp Klein Foundation has contributed more than $1 million to hundreds of charitable causes while encouraging employee volunteerism and community involvement.For more information, visit .

Adam Diemond

Kemp Klein Law Firm

+1 248-528-1111

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