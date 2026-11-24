MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Unregistered agents are untrusted by default. The NTSTM Passport lets banks, enterprises, and individuals verify which AI agents to trust.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Pruuvn, the universal trust infrastructure platform behind the Network Trust StandardTM (NTSTM), today introduced the NTS PassportTM for AI Agents. The Passport extends NTSTM trust from people and companies to the autonomous agents that now act on their behalf.AI agents are sending emails, moving data, and executing transactions inside enterprise and vendor networks. Most organizations cannot answer three basic questions about them: who authorized this agent, what is it allowed to do, and what did it actually do.Banks are already feeling the cost of that gap. Some banks have moved to block or restrict third-party AI agents from customer accounts, because a bank often cannot tell an authorized agent from an unauthorized one. "Know your agent" controls, which extend know your customer principles to software, are now taking shape across financial services.The NTS PassportTM for AI Agents is designed to give banks and other enterprises a verifiable answer to three questions: which agent this is, which account stands behind it, and what it is allowed to do. A bank can then say yes to an agent it can verify, instead of blocking every agent.The NTS PassportTM for AI Agents answers those questions by tying each agent to the NTSTM Trust Record of the account that deployed it. The account is the trust anchor, and the agent's authority is derived from it. That authority is scoped by action type, data access, and time window, and every action is logged against both the agent and the account that stands behind it.An agent can be bound to a human operator, or to an autonomous system that holds its own NTSTM Trust Record. Either way, the agent's authority is verifiable and traceable to an accountable record.The principle is simple: an agent without a Passport is untrusted by default. Networks and counterparties can verify a Passport before they let an agent in, and can turn away agents that cannot show one."Trust used to be a question about people and vendors. Now it is also a question about software that acts without a human in the loop," said Bryan Hobbs, Founder and CEO of Pruuvn. "The NTS PassportTM gives every agent a verifiable identity, a defined scope, and an accountable owner, so networks can say yes to the agents they trust and no to the rest."The NTS PassportTM for AI Agents is built on the same standard that members already use to verify credentials across enterprise networks, vendor networks, and AI agent networks.Organizations interested in learning more can contact....About PruuvnPruuvn, Inc. is a universal trust infrastructure platform that operates the Network Trust StandardTM (NTSTM). Founded in Atlanta, Pruuvnserves education, healthcare, financial, transportation, enterprise, and vendor networks, as well as AI agent networks. Pruuvnwas among the first to begin the industry conversation on cross-boundary delegation for AI agents. Learn more at .Media contactNadia Corbett, Pruuvn,...

Nadia Corbett

Pruuvn® Inc

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Pruuvn® Introduces the NTS PassportTM for AI Agents: Verifiable Identity and Scoped Authority News Provided By Pruuvn® Inc November 24, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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