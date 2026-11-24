Eltropy Expands CU*Answers Integration, Helping Credit Unions Keep Members Informed and Give Staff Time Back

Members of credit unions on CU*Answers get a Text when a loan needs attention, and AI Voice, now in Beta, answers their routine calls without the wait.

- John Beauchamp, VP, Management Services, CU*AnswersSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Eltropy, the Agentic AI Platform for Credit Unions and Community Banks, today announced it has expanded its CU*Answers integration to the CBXcore processing software. Credit unions on CBXcan now reach members about their loans with Texts built from their own account data, without staff pulling lists by hand. Through AI Voice, now in Beta for CBX, members can also check balances and get loan payoff amounts by phone.A credit union's core banking system already holds the moments members need to hear about: a payment that's past due, a loan that's paid off, a new loan. Reaching each member at those moments has meant sending notices one at a time, or by letter. Now that outreach runs from the core, and AI Voice answers routine calls using that same core data, so staff can focus on the members who need them.Eltropy already integrates with It's Me 247, CU*Answers' online and mobile banking platform. With both connected, credit unions on CU*Answers serve members by Text, Chat, Video, and Phone from one platform tied to their core and their online banking."With CBXconnected, members get answers straight from their core,” said Abhishek Tiwari, Chief Product Officer at Eltropy.“They want to know where their loan stands, and they want to hear it from their credit union. A credit union can text a member when a loan needs attention, before the member has to call. When someone does call with a quick question, like a balance or a payoff amount, AI Voice can answer it right away. That frees up staff for the calls that need a person."“Our credit unions count on CBXto hold the full picture of each member's accounts and to act on that information," said John Beauchamp, VP, Management Services at CU*Answers. "By expanding our products' connection with Eltropy, our credit unions have even more ways to serve their members."The CBXintegration joins more than 50 banking system integrations on the Eltropy platform. Those connections let AI agents work inside the systems credit unions and community banks already use and handle a routine request in the same conversation where it starts.Credit unions on CBXcan contact their Eltropy Sales Executive at... or reach out to their Customer Success Manager.About EltropyEltropy is the Agentic AI Platform for Credit Unions and Community Banks. We bring humans and AI together to serve communities better. From answering a question to resolving a request, AI agents handle routine tasks alongside teams that provide the human touch. Built-in Safe AI guardrails and a human-in-the-loop approach keep people in control. More than 750 financial institutions trust Eltropy to drive growth, experience, efficiency, and compliance. Visit to learn more.About CU*AnswersCU*Answers offers expertise in implementing technical solutions to operational needs, and is a leader in helping credit unions form strategic alliances and partnerships. CU*Answers provides a wide variety of services for credit unions including its flagship CU*BASEprocessing system (online and in-house) and Internet development services featuring It's Me 247 online and mobile banking. Additional services include web development, network design and security, and image check processing. Founded in 1970, CU*Answers is a 100% credit union-owned cooperative CUSO providing services to credit unions representing over 2 million members and $26 billion in credit union assets. For more information, visit .

Steve Jensen

Eltropy

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Eltropy Expands CU*Answers Integration, Helping Credit Unions Keep Members Informed and Give Staff Time Back News Provided By Eltropy November 24, 2026, 18:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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