Reem Vazana

Guests raise colorful lights at Belev Echad's annual gala supporting wounded Israeli soldiers, held at Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 23, 2026. Photo courtesy of Belev Echad.

Belev Echad co-founders Rabbi Uriel Vigler and his wife, Shevy Vigler, address guests at the organization's annual gala supporting wounded Israeli soldiers at Cipriani Wall Street in Lower Manhattan on Nov. 23, 2026. Photo courtesy of Belev Echad.

After more than 20 operations, 20-year-old Reem Vazana shared his recovery story at Cipriani Wall Street while in Manhattan for further surgery at NYU.

- Reem VazanaNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reem Vazana came to Manhattan for another round of facial reconstruction surgery at NYU. The 20-year-old Israeli soldier lost the right side of his face in a blast in Rafah in May 2025 and has undergone more than 20 operations. On Nov. 23, with another operation ahead of him, he stood before 1,500 people at Cipriani Wall Street and told them about the friend he lost, the months he spent in the hospital and what it took to learn to walk again.“My life didn't end that day in Rafah. It changed,” Vazana said.“And even though I couldn't choose what happened to me, I can still choose what I do with the life I've been given.”A First Operation That Lasted 231⁄2 HoursVazana was serving in the Israeli military's Combat Engineering Corps when the blast critically wounded him. His close friend and fellow soldier, Yishai Auerbach, was killed while trying to save him.Vazana's first operation lasted 23 and a half hours. He spent nearly two months sedated on a ventilator. As he recovered, he had to learn again how to do things that had once been part of everyday life. He learned to walk, then to run and swim. His trip to New York is part of the medical work that continues alongside those milestones.During some of his loneliest days, Belev Echad brought him a puppy. The dog kept him company through a period when recovery felt impossible. Before stepping onto the stage in Manhattan, Vazana said he wanted to tell people“how I got out from the rock bottom that I was in, and where I'm going now.”A New York Gathering Under Tight SecurityThe annual Belev Echad gathering took place at 55 Wall Street under heavy security amid concerns about antisemitic incidents and protests over Israel in New York. Inside Cipriani, members of the city's Jewish community, local business leaders and guests from the entertainment industry heard directly from wounded soldiers about their lives after injury.Among those attending was Rona-Lee Shimon, who plays Nurit in Fauda. The Israeli thriller, which streams on Netflix, follows an undercover unit operating amid the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Shimon was among the cast members who joined the audience at Cipriani Wall Street.Speaking about those who turned out, Shimon said it was“so brave and courageous to actually be here despite everything that is going on in New York-and not just despite, biglal u'bizchut, because of it, and thanks to it.”A Meter Between Life and DeathAlso at Cipriani was Omar, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier who was critically wounded six months earlier when an explosive drone struck his vehicle in Lebanon. Omar and his driver were the only people inside. The driver was killed.“He died on the spot. I was a meter behind,” Omar recalled.Shrapnel severely injured Omar's neck and leg, and part of his foot had to be amputated.“That's what I'm struggling with at the moment. That's what I'm working on,” he said.Omar came to New York with a group of wounded soldiers supported by Belev Echad. The trip gave them time to get to know one another outside of rehabilitation and to meet some of the people who had supported their recovery.“Now we're on a delegation in New York, just having fun, getting to know each other even better and meeting all the supporters of Belev Echad and us. It's very fun just to enjoy the city, enjoy the people.”Support After the HospitalRabbi Uriel and Shevy Vigler founded Belev Echad in New York to support wounded Israeli soldiers after they leave the hospital. At its rehabilitation center in Kiryat Ono, Israel, near Sheba Medical Center, the organization provides specialized therapies, peer support and practical help as injured soldiers regain independence.Omar recalled what it was like to walk into the center for the first time.“When I went to the house, the people were so nice, and I got to meet very great people and see all the nice treatments they have,” he said.Rabbi Vigler said 300 soldiers attended a parallel gathering in Jerusalem, 200 people gathered in Miami and tens of thousands watched the livestream from around the world. He described the fundraiser as a success.“We're not afraid. We're proud to stand with Israel and the IDF,” Rabbi Vigler said.“We raised a considerable amount of money, and we thank all our supporters, because we are prevailing.”The Viglers also spoke about the people who had come together in Manhattan.“Am Yisrael, the nation of Israel, despite all our challenges, despite all our friction and animosity amongst us, when it comes to our soldiers, we all care about each other, we all love each other, we are all belev echad, one heart,” they said.“Jews in this room, Conservative, Reform, Orthodox, Jews from all walks of life, all came together to support Israel, to support our soldiers, and to show them how much we love and care about them.”When Vazana finished speaking, the audience rose to its feet. His next operation was still ahead of him. On Wall Street, he had a chance to tell the city where he had come for treatment how far he had already come.

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Wounded Israeli Soldier Comes to New York for Facial Reconstruction

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Wounded Israeli Soldier Comes to New York for Facial Reconstruction News Provided By El November 24, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, International Organizations, World & Regional



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