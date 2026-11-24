Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst

With more than 40 years of experience and thousands of published columns and articles, Kagan offers news publishers his commentary and insights

- AT&T Executive VP of Public Relations Dick MartinNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeff Kagan, a well-known Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Columnist, Keynote Speaker and technology commentator for more than four decades, is inviting news websites and digital publications to carry his columns and commentary.Former AT&T Executive Vice President of Public Relations Dick Martin highlighted Kagan's influence in his book Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars, writing:“Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry.”To see some of the Jeff Kagan impact, use Google Search under ALL and NEWS for his name.Throughout his career, Kagan has covered wireless, 5G, AI, telecommunications, the Internet, pay TV, broadband and emerging technology trends. He offers analysis, opinions, marketing insights and projections on the companies, technologies, regulations and market shifts transforming business and society.Kagan has written thousands of columns and articles for a variety of news organizations and publications. His commentary examines changing industry leadership, corporate strategies, emerging technologies, investments, competition, and the opportunities and challenges shaping the marketplace.His writing is aimed at a broad audience, including business customers, consumers, investors, corporate executives, employees and the media. His goal is to help make complex technology and business developments understandable, relevant and interesting to readers.An Opportunity for News PublishersKagan is making his columns available to news sites that want to give their audiences experienced industry perspectives. Publishers find his work adds knowledgeable analysis and informed opinion on some of today's most important and fast-changing industries, from AI and wireless to telecom, broadband, pay TV and the broader technology marketplace."Technology is transforming virtually every industry, company and individual. There are important stories unfolding every day, and I enjoy helping readers understand what is happening, why it matters and what may happen next," says Kagan.Executives and editors of news sites and digital publishers interested in exploring carrying his columns are invited to contact Kagan to discuss the opportunity. His email address is...About Jeff KaganJeff Kagan is an Industry Analyst, Strategic Advisor, Tech Influencer (TechFluencer), Columnist and Keynote Speaker who follows the companies and technologies transforming business and society. His areas of coverage include AI, wireless communications, 5G, telecommunications, broadband, pay TV, IoT, the Internet and related technology sectors.A well-known Technology Analyst, Wireless Analyst, AI Analyst, and Telecom Analyst, Kagan advises CEOs and senior leadership teams navigating the AI era. He has spent more than four decades analyzing industry developments, company performance, emerging technologies and market trends, translating complex developments into practical business insights.Visit for more information.Media Contact:Jeff KaganEmail:...Website:LinkedIn:X:# # #

Jeff Kagan

Industry Analyst, Columnist, Keynote Speaker and Influencer

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Industry Analyst Jeff Kagan Invites News Sites to Publish His Columns on Wireless, AI, Telecom and Technology News Provided By Jeff Kagan November 24, 2026, 18:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology, Telecommunications



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